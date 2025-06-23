Follow Your karma, Question Status Quo RBI Governor Tells IIT Students

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday went down memory lane sharing his life’s learnings with nostalgic anecdotes to students at his alma mater-the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) from where he graduated 36 years ago in computer science and engineering.

Malhotra observed that people do business with people they trust. He said that trust is the foundation on which any relationship is built, whether it is marriage, friendship, or at the workplace – between the CEO and the employees, or between a company and its consumers.

He advised that to be a successful person, a successful leader, graduating students, try to gain trust and having gained it, preserve trust.



He further told the passing students that with a degree from a prestigious institute and a good job in hand, please don’t think that you have arrived. “The moment you think you have arrived, you will stagnate. The moment you believe you know everything, you will stop growing,” he said.

He also asked students to never stop questioning the status quo and keep learning because karma largely determines outcomes.