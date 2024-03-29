Indigo Announces Bengaluru to Bali Direct flight

IndiGo has commenced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar, starting March 29, 2024. Expanding its network within Indonesia, Bali is the second destination, after Jakarta, to join the extensive 6E network. This new connection will enhance accessibility for tourists from India to Bali.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce commencement of direct flights between Bengaluru and Bali, one of the extremely popular destinations amongst tourists. Bali is the second destination in Indonesia to join our 6E network, after Jakarta, and offers an enhanced range of travel options. This new connection will play a key role in strengthening ties between India and Indonesia, while promoting tourism and fostering potential business collaborations. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

After commencing operations from Jakarta in 2023, Denpasar is the 33rd international and 119th overall destination to join the extensive 6E network. It is the capital city of Bali and serves as the main gateway to Indonesia's most famous island. This vibrant city offers several sites of historical and cultural significance with a wide range of lively markets, stunning temples, and museums for visitors to explore. It is also home to some of Bali's best restaurants, serving delicious local dishes and international cuisines.



















