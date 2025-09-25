First Two Days Of Online Festive Sales See GMV Of Rs 25,000 Crore

CHENNAI: The first two days of online festive season sales saw Rs 25,000 crore GMV with a growth of 25 per cent over the same period during last festive season.

Most of the e-commerce companies started their festive season sales from Sep 22, coinciding with the implementation of the GST rate cut. The first two days of the festive sales saw a total gross merchandise value of Rs 25,000 crore. This was 23-25 per cent higher than the first two days of last festive season sales, which stood around Rs 20,000 crore, as per the data of RedSeer Consultants.

By clocking around 25 per cent growth, the first two days of festive season sales saw a 5x jump in growth rate over 4 to 5 per cent seen last year. “The twin forces of GST 2.0 reforms and festive sentiment powered a wave of premium smartphone and TV purchases, with loyalty members driving record demand. For the first time in years, India’s online festive season is not just about deals – it’s about policy shifts, consumer confidence, and platforms vying to capture the premium basket,” said Nikhil Dalal, Associate Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

According to Amazon, the first two days of sales saw over 38 crore customer visits with over 70 per cent coming from beyond top 9 cities. "The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is seeing a record-breaking start. The first 48 hours have been our biggest ever, with an unprecedented 38 crore customer visits and the highest number of Prime members shopping during Prime Early Access," said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India.

RedSeer estimates Rs 1.15 lakh crore sales during the festive month this year. “We had earlier projected the entire festive growth to be about 20 to 25 per cent, and the growth during the first two days is in line with our earlier forecast,” he said.

Mobile phone and TV sales shot up with the purchases by premium-tier members on Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus. While price drop in Samsung S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 drove mobile phone sales, the GST rate cut in TV above 32 inches from 28 per cent to 18 per cent led the sales.

Large TVs and washing machines benefited directly from the GST reduction. Early data shows a 6 to 8 per cent drop in prices for leading TV brands.

“Over the years, we have noticed that the initial days are mainly dominated by mobile phones, electronics and large appliances. The sales for the fashion category usually pick up slightly later during the season. However, this year, after mobile and electronics, mid-market apparel ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 saw traction of users. Closer to Dussehra and Diwali, beauty and personal care products and fashion are expected to pick up sales. Sales of chocolates also would see a surge closer to Diwali,” said Dalal.