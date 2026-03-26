First Drive: All New Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Sedan is Fun to Drive

Mercedes Benz, the German luxury car maker, has introduced its all new most affordable EV, the CLA Electric starting at Rs 55 lakh to expand its presence in the entry-level luxury segment targeting young successful entrepreneurs.

Its flush door handles, the sealed-off front grille, the aero-optimized 18-inch AMG alloys and a sealed underfloor result in a very aero-efficient shape. The vehicle is sold in five paint shades – Polar White, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue and two ‘Exclusive Manufaktur’ options of Patagonia Red and Alpine Grey.

The CLA EV is the first model based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) skateboard platform which will also underpin future models. The first look gives you its smooth and curvy silhouette, highlighting its couple-like tapering roofline and the frameless doors.

The CLA is Mercedes’ new entry-level EV based on an all-new platform, equipped with all the latest tech features with a claimed 792 km range, wrapped up in a sleek style.

It is a technology driven car, earning the title “The European car of the year 2026” to woo the successful younger generation in India, the world’s third biggest car market.

As you step inside, one notices the interiors of the CLA 250+. The dashboard has two screens - a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. The passenger side of the dashboard has illuminated stars and merges seamlessly with the two screens. A/C vents on the sides are turbine-shaped.

The low seats make ingress difficult for taller users. While there is adequate space on the inside, it is not abundant and because of the shape of the rear seat, and the centre console taking up space, it is comfortable for four people and if there is a fifth person, then the long trips will not be so comfortable. Both front seats get electric adjustments along with seat bases that can be manually extended. They also come with massage, kinetics and memory functions but without ventilation.

The car is equipped with a dual-zone climate control system. The A/C did a fair job of cooling the cabin while on the long drive. The panoramic glass roof does not have a cover, which makes the air-conditioning work harder. The CLA has a 405-litres boot space which is sufficient for a family's weekend luggage, apart from the 101-litre front trunk.

The Drive Experience

Driving the CLA 250+, which uses a rear-mounted motor that puts out 272hp and 335Nm of torque was fun with brisk acceleration from 0-100kph taking a claimed 6.7 seconds. The power delivery of the sedan is progressive and smooth and not sudden. In fact, I experienced that the car builds speed in a linear manner and you do not feel that you want more. There are no jerks from gearshifts and no sound from the engine, providing a refined experience. Driving the car in city traffic is a breeze. There is enough power on tap to keep up with the traffic and close the gap to a vehicle in front quickly.

On the highway too, the CLA 250+ has great acceleration and speed to overtake responsibly. Although it is not as fast as one would want, it is still pretty exciting. The top speed is claimed to be 210 km/h. I noticed that the car easily cruised at triple-digit speeds on the highway without any hassle, and one does not even notice it, providing great stability and control to the car. And when you need to overtake a slower vehicle quickly, it does the magic comfortably. However, you need to remind yourself that the harder you drive, the faster the range drops.

The CLA 250+ offers 4 drive modes: Comfort (default), Eco, Sport and Individual. These modes alter the throttle response. It has also got a drive mode too, with the CLA feeling the most responsive in Sport mode and giving that thrill. With enough ground clearance, it clears normal-sized speed breakers without a hitch and the car absorbs all road imperfections with ease, providing comfortable drive to the occupants at all speeds.

Should I Buy One?

With a refined, efficient powertrain, deft ride and comfortable handling, and contemporary tech features for the younger generation, this is Mercedes’ best EV yet at the entry level segment in India.

Priced between Rs 55 lakh for the CLA 200 Standard Range and Rs 59 lakh for the CLA 250+ Long Range, this imported sedan is going to be a head turner, itching to reach the pockets to own it sooner than later.