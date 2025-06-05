Counterfeit Cables: A Growing Threat to Electrical Safety in India

Counterfeit cables pose a significant threat to electrical safety in India, contributing to a substantial number of fire mishaps every year. These substandard products often use inferior materials, which can lead to short circuits, electrical fires, and even loss of life.

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Amit Mathur, President – Sales and Marketing, Finolex Cables Ltd., shares his insights on the issue and emphasizes the need for stricter regulatory enforcement and regular market surveillance.

How significant is the threat of counterfeit wires in contributing to fire hazards in India, and what measures can be taken to curb this issue?

The threat of counterfeit wires is extremely serious in India. Substandard and fake electrical products often fail to meet even basic safety standards, leading to higher chances of short circuits and fires. These wires usually use inferior-grade copper and insulation, which cannot handle the electrical load, especially in densely populated areas. To curb this menace, stricter regulatory enforcement, regular market surveillance, and widespread awareness are key. Equally important is industry collaboration with authorities to take swift action against offenders. At Finolex, we consistently run awareness drives with electricians and dealers to help them identify and report fakes. We also work with local enforcement bodies to conduct raids and seizures wherever possible.

Can you elaborate on Finolex’s fire-retardant innovations, and how they enhance electrical safety?

Finolex Cables has been actively working towards improving electrical safety through its fire-retardant innovations. One of its key efforts includes the development of FR (Fire Retardant) and FR-LSH (Fire Retardant Low Smoke and Halogen) wires, which are designed to resist the spread of fire and emit minimal smoke and toxic gases during combustion, making them safer for indoor use. The company has also introduced HRFR (Heat Resistant Flame Retardant) wires, ideal for high-temperature conditions. A notable advancement is the launch of Ebeam (Electron Beam) irradiated wires, which offer enhanced insulation strength, increased temperature resistance, and longer life, making them suitable for heavy-duty and critical applications. These innovations reflect Finolex’s commitment to safety, particularly in homes, offices, and industrial spaces where reliable wiring is crucial.With a strong focus on research and technology, Finolex continues to invest in future-ready innovations that not only meet evolving safety standards but also redefine the benchmarks for durability and performance in electrical wiring.

What steps is Finolex taking to ensure its products remain tamper-proof, and are there any tools or technologies available to verify authenticity?

Ensuring product integrity is a priority. Our wires carry unique visual markers like holograms and barcodes, along with tamper-evident packaging. We’ve introduced QR codes across our product range that can be scanned, letting electricians and customers instantly verify authenticity. What strengthens this system further is our dealer and distributor network—each partner is trained to inspect products before stocking, ensuring multiple checkpoints in the supply chain. Any suspicious activity gets flagged and investigated swiftly by our brand protection team in coordination with local authorities.

How can consumers and electricians identify and avoid substandard electrical products, and what role do building codes and certifications play in reducing fire risks?

Consumers and electricians should always insist on BIS-certified wires and check for QR code with standard packaging, brand markings, and MRP labels. It’s important to buy from authorised dealers and not fall for cheaper alternatives that often compromise on safety. Training electricians on how to spot inconsistencies in wire quality—such as weight, flexibility, and insulation quality—is something we do regularly through our engagement programs. Building codes and certification frameworks like ISI, RoHS, and FRLS are critical. They act as safeguards and should be strictly followed by all developers, contractors, and end-users to reduce fire-related risks.

What are your thoughts on the recent seizure of counterfeit Finolex cables in Hyderabad, and how does this incident highlight the need for stricter quality control?

The proliferation of fake products not only undermines our brand's integrity but also poses significant safety risks to consumers. These counterfeit items, often made with substandard materials, can lead to failures in applications, long-term structural damage and life-threat. We commend the swift action taken by local authorities and law enforcement in this matter. Finolex remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring product authenticity and consumer safety, and we will continue to collaborate with authorities to combat such malpractices. This incident also highlights the need for brands, regulators, and consumers to be equally vigilant and proactive. At Finolex, we have a zero-tolerance policy toward counterfeits and remain committed to working closely with enforcement agencies to root out such practices.

How significant is the Hyderabad market for Finolex in terms of demand and dealer network, and what strategies is the company employing to expand its presence in the region?

Hyderabad is a very important market for us—it combines robust real estate growth with a rising demand for quality electrical infrastructure. Our dealer and influencer network in the region is one of the strongest, and we've made consistent efforts to deepen engagement through on-ground training, loyalty programmes, and promotional campaigns. We are also focusing on digital tools like the Samruddhi app to bring our ecosystem closer to electricians and contractors in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas around Hyderabad. Going forward, we plan to increase market penetration by offering smart electrical solutions tailored to residential and commercial needs in this fast-growing metro.