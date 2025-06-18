Finance Ministry to Hold Conclave on Faster GST Resolution, Revenue Efficiency

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry is likely to hold a two-day brainstorming conclave of top field officials of the revenue department starting Thursday. The objective of the conclave is to align grassroots tax administration with the Centre’s evolving policy focus on faster resolution, ease of doing business, robust revenue mobilisation and other similar issues involved in it, a source privy to development said on Wednesday.

The source, however, said that the conclave is likely discuss a detailed action plan covering key aspects of goods and services tax or GST and customs under the indirect tax regime among other issues. "The finance ministry will direct field officials to have a fortnightly reviews of investigation status by commissioners, validate reasons to be recorded for delays beyond a year. "The Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to interact directly with senior field officers and zonal chiefs on June 20. Zonal chief commissioners are expected to monitor and ensure resolution within a maximum of 9 months from such a point," the source said.

As far as GST issues are concerned, the source further said that the agenda, however, will include faster registrations, timely investigations, improved refunds, and customs modernisation. "Revenue trends, litigation management, and GST evasion will also be discussed. The conclave will start with opening remarks of minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and will be concluded by the Sitharaman on June 20," the source added.

As of April 1, 2025, it is, however, learnt that there are over 13,000 pending investigation cases involving over Rs 37,000 crore. Of these cases, some few cases are pending beyond over two years. "The government is keen to cut down the processing time for GST registration applications. While the legally prescribed time is seven days, the Centre may urge field formations to aim for a five-day clearance in non-risky, complete applications," the source said.

Apart from the discussions on current revenue trends, the government is likely to focus on various challenges faced by both tax administrators, the industry and taxpayers, GST evasion, measures for ease of doing business and grievance redressal. "Detailed discussions mat take place on several crucial steps taken to identify sectors and markets dealing in cash, litigation management efforts undertaken, and new measures will also be on the agenda as well," sources added