Federal Bank inaugurates 600th branch of Kerala in Tanur

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) Leading private sector lender Federal Bank has opened its 600th branch of the state in Tanur in this district.

Tanur Block Panchayat president K Salmath inaugurated the new branch recently, a release from the bank said.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, participating at the inaugural function said that the management was delighted to reach the significant milestone of 600 branches in Kerala.

"The branch in Tanur comes with our marquee digital capabilities delivered through Fed-e-Studio," she said.

Federal Bank's expansion in Kerala underscores its strategic focus on re-affirming its dominance in its home market and enhancing its service portfolio to address the evolving needs of its customers, the release said. PTI LGK KH