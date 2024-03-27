Faster adoption of decarbonisation to create millions of jobs: US Ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Decarbonisation will create millions of jobs in India, US Ambassador to the country Eric Garcetti said, as he made a case for faster adoption of greener pathways in Asia's third-largest economy.

Addressing the US-India Climate Technologies Action Group--Forum on Decarbonizing Pathways, Garcetti said, "India can do this (decarbonising or promoting green economy) also for the region and the world, to be seen as ... leader, that India already is." By adopting decarbonising pathways, he said, India could add a millions of jobs in the next 20 years.

"I guarantee you, the quicker we do this (decarbonising), the more job opportunities there will be. India will do it first and foremost, for herself," the US Ambassador said.

The comments assumes significance in view of the India's net zero target by 2070.

At present, India has about 184 GW of renewable energy capacity which includes about 47 GW large hydro plants, 75 GW of solar and 45 GW of wind energy. The renewable energy accounts for over 42 per cent of about 434 GW total power generation capacity in the country.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The Ambassador also stressted that the US-India friendship is the most important partnership in the world today.

"These are my words. I feel this, not just as Ambassador, but as our President has said that it's the most consequential relationship in the world as well. One in which the two largest democracies in the world have never worked more closely," he said.

He also said that India together with the United States can be the twin pillars of green hydrogen in the world.

The forum provides a platform to private and pubic sectors to suggest steps on the decarbonising pathways. PTI KKS ANZ CS

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team