Fabric of Progress - A Decade of Innovation, Inclusion and Identity

We often speak of textiles in the language of trade. Exports and imports, deficits and surpluses. But that narrow lens misses the scale of what’s truly at work. The strength of Bharat’s textile sector doesn’t lie only in its foreign shipments. It is anchored in something far more enduring. A rising population, a domestic engine that refuses to slow down, and an evolving taste for both heritage and innovation. It is driven by 143 crore Indians seeking comfort, identity, and aspiration in what they wear, the homes they furnish, and the traditions they uphold.

This revolution was not televised. It was woven. While the world tracked digital breakthroughs and infrastructure booms, something quieter and more profound was unfolding on Bharat’s looms. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, what was once dismissed as a legacy industry has been recast into a force of resilience, innovation and pride. From Bhagalpur’s shimmering silk to Panipat’s recycled threads, the transformation has been slow, steady and stunning. This is not revival. It is reinvention. To build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the foundations must reach beyond concrete and steel. They must be grounded in communities, livelihoods and cultural continuity. Nowhere is this vision more vividly realised than in the textile sector. As the second-largest employer with 4.6 crore people, it is more than an industry. It is a living ecosystem of skill, identity, and opportunity. Once seen as lagging, it has quietly transformed into a modern economic engine. Traditional weaves are entering global markets, while technical textiles are making inroads into aerospace and agriculture. And at the grassroots, every loom and spindle carries a deeper story of dignity, renewal, and quiet strength. A Decade of Growth, Numbers That Tell a Story When our government assumed office in 2014, India’s textile sector stood at a crossroads, rooted in legacy but adrift in a globalizing competitiveness. Once marked by stagnation, the textile sector’s scale and structure has been rewoven through targeted skilling under Samarth, bold new-age investments via the Mission for Cotton productivity, PLI scheme, and world-class infrastructure through PM MITRA Parks. Employment in Bharat’s textile sector has risen sharply from 3 crore in 2014 to 4.6 crore today, marking a robust expansion in both opportunity and capacity to absorb skilled and unskilled labour. Market size has surged from $112 billion to $176 billion, propelled by growing domestic demand and enhanced production depth. Garment exports, long a cornerstone of the sector, have grown from $14 billion to $18 billion, reflecting consistent gains in value-added output. The long-pending India- UK FTA has finally been sealed under the leadership of PM Modi. It promises a decisive edge for Bharat’s labour-intensive textile sector by opening the door for the nation to rise as a global hub for manufacturing and exports. But these are more than numbers. They signal a strategic reset. Moving from ad-hoc interventions to long-term vision, our government has broadened the industry’s horizon beyond its cotton core to embrace man-made fibres, new age fibres and technical textiles. The areas once overlooked, now poised for global competitiveness. The vision is no longer stitched to domestic threads alone. It is about integrating Bharat’s textiles into global value chains with resilience, skill, and sustainability. This transformation is not by chance. It is the result of focused governance, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Transforming Bharat: The Modi Leadership Effect





Scaling Up from Cotton Fields to Carbon Fibre

Bharat’s textile story today stretches far beyond traditional threads, spanning from cotton fields to carbon fibre, from handlooms to high-performance technical textiles. At the grassroots, the government has extended unprecedented support to natural fibres. With the new Mission for Cotton Productivity, India aims to increase cotton production from 5.70 to 7.70 MMT and productivity from 439 to 612 kg/hectare by 2030. At present, cotton holds 3.16% and Kasturi Cotton holds just 1% of the global cotton export market. Under the Mission for Cotton Productivity, our goal is to position it as 10% of premium global cotton exports by 2030. Cotton procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India has risen 338 percent in the last 11 years, while Minimum Support Prices for both medium and long staple cotton have more than doubled, delivering direct gains to farmers. Silk production is up by over 58 percent. Even jute, once a declining segment, has seen renewed momentum. Jute exports have more than doubled from ₹1,470 crore in 2014 to over ₹3,000 crore in 2024 driven by a surge in demand for diversified jute products, whose exports have more than tripled over the decade. As Bharat strengthens its roots in natural fibres, it is also reaching decisively toward the future. The Production Linked Incentive Scheme, with ₹10,683 crore in outlay and over 3 lakh jobs created, has helped position Bharat as a global producer of PPE kits. The technical textile market, once virtually non-existent in exports and modest in scale, has surged to an estimated $26 billion in 2025. From negligible exports, Bharat now records $3 billion in outbound trade. From Agrotech and Meditech, Bharat is making decisive strides across all twelve verticals of technical textiles by positioning itself as a rising global leader in this high-value, innovation-driven domain. Seven PM MITRA Parks are being developed as integrated plug and play, one stop solution textile hubs bringing together the entire value chain from fibre to fashion. Together, they are expected to draw ₹70,000 crore in investment and generate more than 22 lakh jobs, with ₹22,000 crore already committed. Apart from PM MITRA Parks, 50 textile parks have been developed under the Scheme for Integrated Textiles Parks, attracting ₹15,000 crore investment and creating 1.3 lakh jobs. From the cotton farmer to the carbon fibre innovator, the Modi government is quietly rewriting the script. From agriculture to aerospace, Bharat’s textile transformation is stitching together the fabric of a truly Viksit Bharat. From Farm to Future, R&D Fuels Bharat’s Green Textile Economy Research and innovation were long the blind spots of Bharat’s textile sector. Under previous governments, the industry remained tethered to conventional fibres, with little effort to modernise or lead in sustainability. The Modi government has reversed this inertia by placing R&D at the core of its textile strategy and backing the exploration of next-generation fibres that blend environmental responsibility with global competitiveness. Since 2020, under National Technical Textile Mission 168 research projects worth ₹509 crore have been approved, signalling a decisive shift from neglect to strategic investment. With a target to double the sector’s value to 350 billion dollars by 2030, sustainability is no longer an afterthought. This comes at a critical time. As fast fashion gains momentum, it is expected to grow into a $50-$60 billion market by 2030. With that, it brings a surge in textile waste driven by quick-changing trends. In response, Bharat has moved swiftly to build a circular and sustainable economy. Panipat has emerged as the world’s largest hub for pre and post-consumer textile recycling, anchoring Bharat’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing. Today, it is the world’s second- largest producer of recycled fibre, converting over 40 billion plastic bottles annually. Over 90 percent of PET bottles are recycled, among the highest rates globally. To further strengthen sustainable practices, six projects have been approved under the Integrated Processing Development Scheme to promote Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). This momentum is feeding into the broader bio economy, which contributes 4.25 percent to the national GDP. It is valued at 165.7 billion dollars and projected to nearly double in the coming years. A key pillar of this transformation is the rise of alternative fibres. Ramie, Milkweed, Flax, Sisal are natural materials that are both high-performance and climate-friendly. Milkweed, once considered agricultural weed, is now being refined into insulation-grade textile for high-end use. By fusing biotechnology with traditional wisdom and scaling research investments, the Modi government is reshaping Bharat’s textile future. One that strengthens rural livelihoods, leads in sustainability, and aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Textiles (Photo by arrangement)

From Local to Global, Bharat’s Handcrafted Ascent