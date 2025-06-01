EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani Takes Over as CII President for FY26

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle in the leading industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO of EY India has been appointed as the CII president, succeeding Sanjiv Puri, chairman & managing director of ITC Ltd, the CII said on Sunday in a statement.



Joining Memani in CII are R Mukundan, the CII said, managing director & CEO of Tata Chemicals and Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and MD of Bharat Biotech, took over as president-designate and vice president respectively. The appointments were confirmed at the first meeting of the newly constituted CII National Council, CII said on Sunday.



Mukundan joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee; Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School, while, Suchitra K Ella was instrumental in founding Bharat Biotech way back in 1996.



