Entrepreneur India EV 2025 Kicks Off With Power-Packed Industry-Defining Dialogues

Chennai: Entrepreneur India EV 2025 commenced with a powerful opening day, uniting industry pioneers, government leaders, technology innovators, and entrepreneurs to shape the future of electric mobility in India. The event set an ambitious tone for the nation’s rapid and sustainable shift toward an electrified transport ecosystem.

Opening the summit, Ms. Ashita Marya, CEO, Franchise India, remarked “We are at a turning point in India’s electric mobility journey. From a projected $27.7 billion battery market by 2028 to EVs accounting for 4.1% of total car sales this May, the shift is real, rapid, and irreversible. But this conference isn’t just about milestones, it’s about momentum. The next two days are about turning conversations into collaborations, and ideas into action.”

The day’s keynote address was delivered by Mr. Tin Hang Liu, Co-Founder & CEO of Open Energy, on “The DeepSeek Moment for the EV Charging Infrastructure – Ultra-Fast Charging (BYD)”. His talk emphasized the transformative role of ultra-fast EV charging in driving mainstream EV adoption, positioning it as a pivotal element of India’s mobility roadmap.

A marquee panel on “Transforming India’s Mobility Landscape: Global Insights and Strategic Solutions for a Sustainable EV Ecosystem” followed, offering a forward-looking blueprint for scaling EV adoption through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive policy.

“India today stands at a pivotal moment—where science, innovation, and sustainability must converge not just in policy papers, but in everyday life. Our challenge is not just to build advanced technologies, but to ensure they reach the last mile, touch real lives, and solve real problems. It is time we move beyond isolated excellence and embrace a collaborative ecosystem—where research institutions, industry, and government co-create solutions that are scalable, inclusive, and globally relevant. We are not just imagining the future—we are engineering it, right here, right now.”Said,Dr. Anita Gupta, Scientist ‘G’ & Advisor, DST, Government of India

“We must stop thinking of electrification as a distant dream. The real crisis isn't just fossil fuels, it's our continued inefficiency and the way we design systems that waste energy by default. Unless we build an ecosystem powered by genuinely green electricity and supported by reliable infrastructure, EV adoption will be only half a solution. The goal is not just to replace petrol with power, but to reimagine how mobility, storage, and sustainability intersect at scale.” Said, Padmashri Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala Ex-Advisor, Ministry of Power, Prof: - IIT Madras

One of the most anticipated segments of the day was the release of Frost & Sullivan’s exclusive market report, “Transformative Trends in the Indian Electric Vehicle Market – 2025 & Beyond,” presented by Mr. Prajyot N Sathe, Research Director he stated,“India’s electric vehicle market is evolving rapidly—on track to touch over 700,000-unit sales annually by 2030. But growth alone isn’t enough. The focus must now shift to building resilient, localized supply chains, expanding charging infrastructure density, and accelerating battery innovation. With supportive policies like FAME, PLI, and reduced import duties, we have a window of opportunity to make India not just a consumer of EVs, but a global manufacturing hub.”



