Eldorado Agritech, Chartered Speed File IPO Papers Worth ₹1,855 Cr

Business
Ravi Ranjan Prasad
6 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST

Ahmedabad-based Chartered Speed has also filed a DRHP for an ₹855 crore IPO

Eldorado Agritech, a seed-to-harvest solutions provider known for its brand Srikar Seeds, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI

Mumbai: Eldorado Agritech, a seed-to-harvest solutions provider known for its brand Srikar Seeds, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO of the Telangana-based company comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹660 crore by the selling shareholders.

Ahmedabad-based Chartered Speed has also filed a DRHP for an ₹855 crore IPO. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of ₹655 crore and an offer for sale of ₹200 crore by the promoters.

Chartered Speed is a passenger mobility company with an operational bus fleet of over 2,000 vehicles as of June 30, 2025.


