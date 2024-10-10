Edtech Start-ups Dominate Hyderabad's Top Startups List

Hyderabad:Edtech start-ups have emerged as the best growing sector among LinkedIn’s 2024 list of Top Start-ups in Hyderabad, which marks a significant shift in the city’s innovation landscape.

The list, which ranks start-ups based on parameters like employment growth, jobseeker interest, engagement on LinkedIn, and their ability to attract top talent, highlights how education technology firms are leading the way in transforming traditional learning models.



At the forefront is Bhanzu, an AI-powered platform founded by the city-based Neelakantha Bhanu, which endeavours to make mathematics more enjoyable and accessible.



“We are not just digitising education but revolutionising pedagogy. Our goal is to create deeper, empowering learning experiences that go beyond just the classroom,” Bhanu told Deccan Chronicle.



Unlike earlier edtechs, Bhanzu focuses on transforming the manner students engage with math, making it more interactive and enjoyable. Bhanzu has enrolled over 30,000 students across 10 countries.



“We focus on long-term success and global impact, while ensuring sustainable growth and profitability. Ultimately, parents and students value the tangible impact we bring to their learning journeys,” Bhanu added.



Start-ups like Bhanzu are offering what previous companies, like Byju’s, struggled with—engagement and long-term focus. While many edtech firms digitised traditional teaching methods, newer companies are creating transformative learning experiences.



Bhanzu’s story-driven curriculum and interactive learning sessions focus on developing a passion for learning rather than short-term memorisation.



These start-ups' personalised and interactive sessions offer students an engaging alternative to rote learning in coaching centres.



"We’re prioritising personalised, deeper learning journeys instead of the one-size-fits-all approach," Bhanu added. This tailored, immersive experience helps students build confidence and develop a genuine love for mathematics, he said.



Coschool is another key player, using AI to personalise the learning experience for school students.



"Learning through AI feels more engaging and targeted than traditional coaching," shared Anjali P. Vishwanath, a high school student from the city, noting that many of her friends are also turning to these platforms for a more effective and personalised approach to learning.



Another one that figures in the list, Careerpedia further highlights Hyderabad’s edtech dominance by offering hands-on training in design and development. It bridges the gap between education and employment by providing mentor-led programmes in high-demand fields such as UI/UX design, development, and QA, ensuring that students acquire the skills necessary for real-world applications.



Education-centric start-up, GradRight, uses AI to assist students in finding the right programmes and securing funding for higher education, adding further momentum to the city’s status as an edtech hub.



While the edtech sector dominates, LinkedIn’s list also features start-ups from other sectors like Recykal.com in waste management and Keus Smart Home, which focuses on smart home automation solutions.



LinkedIn said its methodology for its 2024 list focuses on less than seven-year-old start-ups with at least 30 full-time employees in Hyderabad. The ranking is built on four key pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement, and the ability to attract top talent.



The data, collected between July 2023 and June 2024, captures the start-ups that are not only growing fast but are also innovating in their respective specialisations, with education technology firmly leading the way.

7 Hyd start-ups in Top 10 list



Recykal.com



Technology, information and Internet



GoKhana



Hospitality



Coschool



E-learning providers



Bhanzu



Higher education



Keus Smart Home



Appliances, electrical, and electronics manufacturing



Careerpedia



Higher education



Hyderabad



