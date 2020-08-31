160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,680,995

61,822

Recovered

2,834,910

61,968

Deaths

65,427

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10115890
Indian economy contracts 23.9% due to COVID-19 impact

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 31, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 31, 2020, 10:09 pm IST
Agriculture stood out as the only outlier; all other sectors, including manufacturing, construction and services, suffered steep declines
India's GDP economic contraction exceeded all expectations. (Representative image)
 India's GDP economic contraction exceeded all expectations. (Representative image)

New Delhi: Finally the dreaded number that India has been frightening itself with is out: The GDP shrank by the steepest extent ever, 23.9 per cent, in the April-June period when the coronavirus brought the country to a standstill.

In the official data released on Monday, agriculture stood out as the only outlier; all other sectors, including manufacturing, construction and services, suffered steep declines.

 

In the same quarter last year, India's economy had grown by 5.2 per cent.

As per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), gross value added (GVA) growth in the manufacturing sector contracted by 39.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21, from 3 per cent expansion a year ago.

However, farm sector GVA grew at 3.4 per cent, compared to 3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The construction sector GVA contracted by a whopping 50.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent expansion earlier. Mining output declined by 23.3 per cent, as against a growth of 4.7 per cent a year ago.

 

Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services segments too shrank by 7 per cent against 8.8 per cent growth a year ago.

Similarly, trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting declined 47 per cent in the first quarter from 3.5 per cent growth earlier.

Financial, real estate and professional services fell by 5.3 per cent in Q1 FY21 from 6 per cent growth in same period last fiscal.

Public administration, defence and other services saw a decline of 10.3 per cent , from 7.7 per cent growth a year earlier.

 

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 percent as compared to 5.2 percent growth in Q1 2019-20," the NSO said in a statement.

"With a view to contain spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions were imposed on the economic activities not deemed essential, as also on the movement of people from 25 March, 2020.

"Though the restrictions have been gradually lifted, there has been an impact on the economic activities as well as on the data collection mechanisms," it added.

 

It also said the timelines for filing statutory returns were extended by most regulatory bodies.

"In these circumstances, the usual data sources were substituted by alternatives like GST, interactions with professional bodies etc. and which were clearly limited," it said.

The Centre began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from April 20 onwards.

Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21.

China's economy grew by 3.2 per cent in April-June after recording a decline of 6.8 per cent in January-March 2020.

 

