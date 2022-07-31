  
Business Economy 31 Jul 2022 Get ready for anothe ...
Business, Economy

Get ready for another interest rate hike and costly loans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 31, 2022, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 2:58 pm IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel will meet on August 3 to review monetary policy. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel will meet on August 3 to review monetary policy. (Representational Photo:DC)

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase its key interest rates for the third consecutive time by 25-35 basis points (0.25 to 0.30 per cent) to check high retail inflation, experts said.

The central bank's rate-setting panel -- Monetary Policy Committee -- will meet on August 3 for three days to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation and announce its bi-monthly review on Friday.

With retail inflation ruling above 6 per cent for six months, the RBI had raised the short-term borrowing rate (repo) twice -- by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.

The existing repo rate of 4.9 per cent is still below the pre-Covid level of 5.15 per cent. The central bank sharply reduced the benchmark rate in 2020 to tide over the crisis created by the pandemic outbreak.

Experts are of the view that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would raise the benchmark rate to at least the pre-pandemic level this week and even further in later months.

“We now expect the RBI MPC to raise the policy repo rate by 35 bps on August 5 and change stance to calibrated tightening,” BofA Global Research report said.
The possibility of an aggressive 50 bps and a measured 25 bps hike cannot be ruled out either, it added.
The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure consumer price index-based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of two per cent on either side.

In a report, Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist at DBS Group Research, said the RBI monetary policy committee is expected to stay focused on price stability over the next two quarters.

Factoring in peak inflation in the July-September quarter, “we now expect a 35 bps hike in August, followed by three 25 bps for the terminal rate to level off at 6 per cent by end-FY23”, she opined.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is above 6 per cent since January 2022. It was 7.01 per cent in June.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), interest rates, interest rate housing loans


Latest From Business

Chairman of Cognizant India, Rajesh Nambiar. (Image by Arrangement)

Cognizant's acquisitions to strengthen digital offerings

The move by the government aims at not only improving the quality of BSNL services and de-stressing the balance sheet, but also to expand the fibre reach of the company. (Representational image: PTI file)

Cabinet approves 1.64L-crore plan to revive BSNL

The report also said that the share of the coworking operators' segment, which has increased since 2021, recorded a 24 per cent growth in the January-June period. (Representational Image/AFP)

Record growth in office space absorption in Hyderabad: Survey

NITI Aayog released the India Innovation Index 2021 (Twitter/@NITIAayog)

Telangana 2nd in Niti’s innovation index



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

The basket of crude oil India buys rose above USD 102 per barrel on March 1. (Photo: ANI/File)

Monster inflation forces RBI to increase repo rate

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das digitally delivers a statement. (PTI Photo)

India exports rise to record high of USD 418 bn in FY22

India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted USD 400 billion mark on March 23 this year. (PTI Photo)

RBI to transfer Rs 30,307 crore to government

Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as a surplus to the Union government for the 2021-22 accounting year. (DC file Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->