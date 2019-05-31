Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 31 May 2019 GDP growth slows to ...
Business, Economy

GDP growth slows to five-year low at 5.8 per cent in January-March

PTI
Published May 31, 2019, 6:00 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 6:00 pm IST
GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.
The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15.
 The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15.

New Delhi: India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

 

The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14. The fourth quarter growth was below China's 6.4 per cent.

The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 came in at 3.39 per cent of GDP, marginally lower than 3.4 per cent estimated in the revised estimates of the Budget, mainly due to increase in non-tax revenue and lower expenditure.

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore as against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 works out to be 3.39 per cent of GDP, as per data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Tags: gdp growth, economy, fiscal deficit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


