  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Economy 31 Jan 2023 IMF projects Indian ...
Business, Economy

IMF projects Indian economy to grow 6.1% in 2023; global growth to dip to 2.9 pc

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2023, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2023, 10:39 am IST
Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds. (PTI)
 Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds. (PTI)

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday released the January update of its World Economic Outlook. According to the update, IMF said growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds.

According to IMF in its January update, global growth which is estimated at 3.4 per cent in 2022 is projected to fall to 2.9 per cent in 2023 before rising to 3.1 per cent in 2024. Compared with the October forecast, the estimate for 2022 and the forecast for 2023 are both higher by about 0.2 percentage point, reflecting positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies.
 
It also said negative growth in global GDP or global GDP per capita--which often happens when there is a global recession--is not expected. Nevertheless, global growth projected for 2023 and 2024 is below the historical (2000-19) annual average of 3.8 per cent.

The forecast of low growth in 2023 reflects the rise in central bank rates to fight inflation -- especially in advanced economies -- as well as the war in Ukraine. The decline in growth in 2023 from 2022 is driven by advanced economies; in emerging market and developing economies, growth is estimated to have bottomed out in 2022.

Growth is expected to pick up in China with the full reopening in 2023, according to the update. The expected pickup in 2024 in both groups of economies reflects a gradual recovery from the effects of the war in Ukraine and subsiding inflation. Following the path of global demand, world trade growth is expected to decline in 2023 to 2.4 per cent, despite an easing of supply bottlenecks, before rising to 3.4 per cent in 2024, IMF said.

IMF said growth in emerging and developing Asia is expected to rise in 2023 and 2024 to 5.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, after the deeper-than-expected slowdown in 2022 to 4.3 per cent attributable to China's economy.

According to the update, growth in China is projected to rise to 5.2 per cent in 2023, reflecting rapidly improving mobility, and to fall to 4.5 per cent in 2024 before settling at below 4 per cent over the medium term amid declining business dynamism and slow progress on structural reforms.

...
Tags: international monetary fund (imf), indian economic growth, global economic growth, imf projection, imf growth projection
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the economic survey 2022-23 in Parliament. (ANI)

FM tables Economic Survey; GDP to grow 6.5% in FY24

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday clarified that its exposure to the Adani group of companies amounts to less than one per cent of its total funds that it manages. (PTI)

LIC’s exposure to Adani Group is less than 1%

British deputy high commissioner to Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen (left) and industry and commerce principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan. (By Arrangement)

BioAsia gets UK partnership boost

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds for Jagananna Chedodu scheme beneficiaries at Vinukonda constituency in Palnadu district on Monday, Ministers V Rajani, Ch Venu, MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy are also seen. (Photo by arrangement)

AP records highest GSDP growth rate of 11.43% in country: CM



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

AP records highest GSDP growth rate of 11.43% in country: CM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds for Jagananna Chedodu scheme beneficiaries at Vinukonda constituency in Palnadu district on Monday, Ministers V Rajani, Ch Venu, MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy are also seen. (Photo by arrangement)

Property registrations in Hyderabad up 2.4% in Dec

The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rupee gains 18 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar

Rupee settled at 82.82, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close. (Photo: PTI)

Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI

The RBI has already launched pilots of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in wholesale and retail segments last year. (Representational Image/DC)

Telangana Budget session from Feb. 3, to focus on welfare schemes

The Budget Session of the Telangana legislature is set to begin on February 3 (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->