search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

GDP growth rate for 2017-18 revised upwards to 7.2 per cent

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore.
The CSO has also released the Second Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17.
 The CSO has also released the Second Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday revised the economic growth rate upwards to 7.2 per cent for 2017-18 from the 6.7 per cent estimated earlier.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 and 2016-17 stand at Rs 131.80 lakh crore and Rs 122.98 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.2 per cent during 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent during 2016-17," the CSO said.

 

Earlier, the CSO in its advance estimate had pegged the GDP growth rate for 2018-19 at 7.2 per cent.

"The First Revised Estimates for 2017-18 have been compiled using industry-wise/institution-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of release of Provisional Estimates on 31st May, 2018," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO has also released the Second Revised Estimates of National Income, Consumption Expenditure, Saving and Capital Formation for 2016-17.

During 2017-18, the growth rates of primary (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining and quarrying), secondary (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, and construction) and tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated as 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 8.1 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the previous year.

...
Tags: gdp, economic growth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The Indo-Swedish design collection was unveiled in a press conference on Thursday.

Ikea expects 5 million footfalls in Hyderabad outlet in first year

Total revenue for the December 2018 quarter stood at Rs 20,519 crore, just 1 per cent higher than the Rs 20,319 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Bharti Airtel Q3 consolidated net income tanks 72 pc to Rs 86 cr

Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar.

Chanda Kochhar may have to return over Rs 9 cr bonus to ICICI Bank

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 179.15 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 10,830.95.

Sensex surges over 650 points; Nifty settles at 10,830



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sony Xperia XZ4 to arrive with 6.5-inch OLED display, SD855 SoC

Sony's next flagship, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to debut at MWC.
 

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life. (Photo: File)
 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

PM Modi plans to raise rural spending by 16 pc to woo rural voters: sources

The Ministry of Rural Development also plans to raise wages for nearly 70 million current beneficiaries of the job programme. 9Representational IMage)

India's share in global GDP rose to 3.3 pc in 2017: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind.

Here's what to expect from 2019-2020 interim budget

The government will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Friday.

Fitch warns of fiscal slippage if govt goes for populist interim budget

The BJP has reportedly lost votes in some recent state elections due to rural distress and public concerns over job creation. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tax matters: Payment of penalty doesn’t lower taxable salary income

Dividend income received from domestic companies is exempt upto a maximum of Rs 10 lakh in the hands of the shareholders under Section 10 (34) of the Income-Tax Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham