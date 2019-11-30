Business Economy 30 Nov 2019 GDP growth at 6-year ...
Business, Economy

GDP growth at 6-year low: Economy grows at slowest pace since Jan-March 2013

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:00 am IST
The Narendra Modi government recently took several measures to boost investments and bolster economic growth.
According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the GDP was at the previous low of 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13, while it grew seven per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.
 According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the GDP was at the previous low of 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13, while it grew seven per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

New Delhi: It may be a shocker, but true. Beating all estimates predicted recently by leading rating agencies, banks and surveys, India’s economic growth, or gross domestic product (GDP), shrank further to an unexpected level, hitting an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, down from five per cent in the previous quarter.

Confirming the fear of economic slowdown, the data also mirrored its justification of lower growth due to a number of factors, including weak private consumption, mute investment and exports, lack of credit growth and demand in the market. The current slowdown was visible across other sectors as well.

 

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the GDP was at the previous low of 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13, while it grew seven per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

For last over a month or so, both domestic and international rating agencies had cut the gross domestic product or GDP growth forecast, ranging between 6.2 and 4.7 per cent this financial year. Out of all agencies, Care rating agency estimated the highest of 6.2 per cent Q2 GDP growth, while Reuters Polls showed the lowest of 4.7 per cent a day before, but the government data settled an unexpected number at 4.5 per cent.

The Narendra Modi government recently took several measures to boost investments and bolster economic growth. These include withdrawal of the super-rich surcharge imposed on foreign investors, exemption of start-ups from “angel tax”, the infusion of Rs 70,000 crores in public sector banks, a significant cut in the corporate tax rate and slashing of the lending rate by the RBI five times this year.

However, the government is hopeful that the steps by the finance ministry will show positive results by next quarter onwards. “The fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong. GDP growth is expected to pick up from the third quarter of FY 2019-20,” said Atanu Chakraborty of the department of economic affairs.

Economists hope that RBI may cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 basis points, to 4.90 per cent at its December 5 meeting. “Economic gro-wth is picking up in the second half of this fiscal, after the government took steps to support real est-ate and non-bank finance companies,” they claim

The data indicates that the economic growth started slowing gradually since demonetisation in November 2016, though the GDP in Q2FY17 was 8.87 per cent at that point. It has been also observed that all key sectors felt the heat and the GDP shrank gradually.

...
Tags: economic slowdown, atanu chakraborty, gdp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

FASTag is no more an option for vehicle owners but a mandatory requirement.

FASTags pose serious data privacy and security threat

The fiscal deficit figure in monthly accounts during a financial year is not necessarily an indicator of fiscal deficit for the year, as per the CGA.

Fiscal deficit hits 102 per cent of Budget estimate till Oct

The company has already secured required total debt from a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Patanjali secures Rs 3,200 cr loan from banks to buy Ruchi Soya

H1B visa denials are at a record level, while quotas for H2B visas have been raised, according to the report.

22 per cent Indians made all visa-related searches to US in 2018



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Fiscal deficit hits 102 per cent of Budget estimate till Oct

The fiscal deficit figure in monthly accounts during a financial year is not necessarily an indicator of fiscal deficit for the year, as per the CGA.

India's GDP growth further dips to 4.5 pc in July-Sept

The previous low was recorded at 4.3 per cent in the January-March period of 2012-13.

Core sector output shrinks 5.8 per cent in October

The only sector that posted growth in October was fertilizers where production increased by 11.8 per cent year-on-year.

PM Modi says wants to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Crude steel production capacity on increase in country

The ideal debt to equity ratio for capital intensive and long gestation period sectors like power & steel is 2:1. The Indian steel sector debt to equity ratio is presently less than 2:1, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham