Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

ANI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 11:54 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 11:54 am IST
The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.81 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 105.86 per litre today in Mumbai
 Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (PTI Photo)

Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fourth consecutive day to touch record high levels across the country.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.99 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.72 per litre in the national capital.

 

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.81 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 105.86 per litre today in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 109.46 per litre, while diesel is Rs 100.84 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 105.74 and Rs 101.92 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

 

Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source.

Tags: petrol and diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices, fuel prices hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


