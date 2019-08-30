Business Economy 30 Aug 2019 Fiscal deficit cross ...
Business, Economy

Fiscal deficit crosses 77 pc of budgeted target in first 4 months of 2019-20

REUTERS
Published Aug 30, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.
Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion).
 Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion).

New Delhi: Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were 3.39 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 9.47 trillion rupees, government data showed.

 

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.

Sitharaman also stated that specialised agencies have been set up for monitoring every bad loan which is over Rs 250 crores.

The FM said that partial credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies has been implemented - Rs 3,300 crore liquidity support given and Rs 30,000 crore in pipeline, as a major boost to companies in other sectors. She further said there is no government interference in commercial decisions of banks

...
Tags: fiscal deficit, gdp growth, nirmala sitharaman, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Market sentiment also turned positive tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said.

Sensex spurts 264 points; FMCG, metal stocks rally

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,526.80 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 18.52 an ounce.

Gold slips below Rs 40,000, falls Rs 500

The products -- Suvidha Plus Home Loan and Suvidha Plus Auto Loan -- will be benchmarked to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate and will be available to customers with effect from September 10.

IDBI Bank launches repo-linked home, auto loans

On the other hand, e-commerce market place players have said that the sellers are independent third party players

CCI initiates market study on e-commerce



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nagarjuna 60th birthday celebration: 'Manmadhudu 2' star flaunts his well-toned body

Nagarjuna. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

While the Sound One had a wonderful exterior, there were some critical quality issues that the speaker missed out on
 

Did Salman Khan gift Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal? find out truth

Ranu Mondal and Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

The video has been doing rounds on the internet since Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it saying, "Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people." (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter | @MmhonlumoKikon)
 

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

Banks increasingly setting risk-based pricing for loans, it is vital for card users to adopt money that would help in building a strong credit score.
 

80-year-old US woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India's economic fundamentals are strong, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Economic growth seen slipping in April-June, more stimulus expected

The unemployment rate rose to 7.51 per cent in July from 5.66 per cent a year earlier. (Representational Image)

After tax incentives, govt brings in FDI reforms to propel growth

The present FDI policy is silent on the fast-growing digital media segment.

SBI economists slam 'intelligentsia' for 'misunderstanding' RBI autonomy

The government will

Easier FDI norms for retail business

FDI is a major driver of growth and a source of non-debt finance for the economic development of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham