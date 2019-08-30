Fiscal deficit crosses 77 pc of budgeted target in first 4 months of 2019-20

Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion).

New Delhi: Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at 5.48 trillion rupees (USD 76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were 3.39 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 9.47 trillion rupees, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cnet for 2019-20, same as 2018-19.

Sitharaman also stated that specialised agencies have been set up for monitoring every bad loan which is over Rs 250 crores.

The FM said that partial credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies has been implemented - Rs 3,300 crore liquidity support given and Rs 30,000 crore in pipeline, as a major boost to companies in other sectors. She further said there is no government interference in commercial decisions of banks