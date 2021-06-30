Business Economy 30 Jun 2021 GST reduced tax rate ...
Business, Economy

GST reduced tax rate, increased compliance; more than 66 cr returns filed in 4 years

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 7:09 pm IST
A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT and 13 cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File - PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File - PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With Goods and Services Tax regime completing four years, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said more than 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far and lower tax rates have helped increased compliance.

A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT and 13 cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

 

In a series of tweets, the ministry said GST has simplified compliance for all taxpayers and the GST Council also recommended several trade beneficial clarifications in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under GST, businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh are exempt from the tax. Additionally, those with a turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore can opt for the Composition Scheme and pay only 1 per cent tax.

For services, businesses with turnover up to Rs 20 lakh in a year are GST exempt. A service provider having turnover up to Rs 50 lakh in a year can opt for composition scheme for services and pay only 6 per cent tax.

 

"It is now widely acknowledged that GST is both consumer and taxpayer-friendly. While high tax rates of the pre-GST era acted as a disincentive to paying tax, the lower rates under GST helped to increase tax compliance. More than 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far," the Ministry tweeted.

The multiple markets across India, with each state charging a different rate of tax, led to great inefficiencies and costs of compliance. Under GST, compliance has been improving steadily, with around 1.3 crore taxpayers registered, the ministry said.

 

Tweeting with the hashtag '4yearsofGST', the ministry said GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax. "The revenue neutral rate as recommended by the RNR Committee was 15.3 per cent. Compared to this, the weighted GST rate at present, according to the RBI, is only 11.6 per cent".

GST has significantly eased one of the most complex indirect tax systems and a company looking to do business in every state had to make as many as 495 different submissions. Under GST, that number has reduced to just 12, it said.

 

"GST has replaced the complex indirect tax structure with a simple, transparent and technology-driven tax regime and has thus integrated India into a single common market.

With the continuous simplification of procedures and rationalisation of rate structures so as to make GST compliance easy for common man as well as the trade, we have been able to achieve economic integration of the country with a humane touch," the ministry added.

Under GST, a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars is levied. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent. In the pre-GST era, the total of VAT, excise, CST and their cascading effect led to 31 per cent as tax payable, on an average, for a consumer.

 

GST also represents an unprecedented exercise in fiscal federalism. The GST Council, that brings together the central and state governments, has met 44 times to thrash out how the tax will work.

...
Tags: gst india, 4yearsofgst, goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

More than 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far and lower rates have helped increased tax compliance, the ministry said. (ANI File Photo)

GST 4th anniversary: FinMin to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers

Globally, gold traded 0.39 per cent lower at USD 1,756.70 an ounce in New York. (AFP Photo)

Gold prices fall to Rs 46,540, Silver rises to Rs 68,390

The situation is grim across Andhra Pradesh and more so in Chittoor district, where nearly half of the registered and unregistered start-ups and MSMEs are in a mood to scale down production, shut down their units or sell them away. (Representational Image: PTI)

MSMEs in trouble as Covid waves hit them hard

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)

Dr. Reddy's Labs to launch Covid drug 2-DG at Rs 990 per sachet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Gold prices fall to Rs 46,540, Silver rises to Rs 68,390

Globally, gold traded 0.39 per cent lower at USD 1,756.70 an ounce in New York. (AFP Photo)

Happy Centre allows Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to borrow Rs 7,106 crore

Representional Image

Cities key to India's post-pandemic growth: WEF study

Among other recommendations, the report underscores the critical role data can play in helping cities manage and direct emergency operations during a crisis. (Representational image)

Interest to be charged on late GST payments from September 1

Government has said that interest on delayed payment of goods and services tax (GST) will be charged on net tax liability with effect from September 1. (Representative Image)

Odisha: 7 lakh lost jobs since lockdown imposed on May 5

Significantly, this massive blow to job creation has come at a time when during the first quarter of the year that ended in April 2021 the number of unemployed in the state had increased by nearly 1.24 lakh vis-a-vis the previous quarter of September-December 2020. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham