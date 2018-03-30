search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

LTCG tax, other Budget proposals to kick in from April 1

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Currently, 15 per cent tax is levied on capital gains made on share sale within a year of purchase.
Presently, no tax is applicable on Rs 19,200 of transport allowance and medical expenditure of up to Rs 15,000.
 Presently, no tax is applicable on Rs 19,200 of transport allowance and medical expenditure of up to Rs 15,000.

New Delhi: Several budget proposals including the reintroduction of tax on long term capital gains (LTCG) exceeding Rs 1 lakh from sale of shares will kick in from April 1, the beginning of 2018-19 financial year.

Besides, other tax proposals like reduced corporate tax of 25 per cent on businesses on turnover of up to Rs 250 crore and a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of transport allowance and medical reimbursement will come into effect from Sunday.

 

While the exemption limit on income from interest for senior citizens has been raised five times to Rs 50,000 per year, the limit of deduction for health insurance premium and medical expenditure has been raised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000 under section 80D of the I-T Act.

For senior and very senior citizens, the tax deduction for critical illness will be Rs 1 lakh from April 1, as against the existing limit of Rs 60,000 for senior citizens and Rs 80,000 for very senior citizens.

In the last regular Budget of the present NDA government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had retained the 10-15 per cent surcharge on super-rich, while raising the health and education cess, levied on all taxable income, to 4 per cent from 3 per cent at present. These proposals too will come into effect from Sunday.

The 2018-19 Budget had after a gap of 14 years reintroduced 10 per cent tax on LTCG exceeding Rs 1 lakh from sale of shares. Currently, 15 per cent tax is levied on capital gains made on share sale within a year of purchase.

However, it is nil for shares sold after a year of purchase. However, indexation benefit for computing tax liability on sale of shares listed after January 31 will be available, which will come as a relief to investors.

In July 2004, the government had abolished LTCG tax on shares and replaced it with the securities transaction tax (STT) - a same-day tax credit system that continues. Keeping the income tax rates and slabs unchanged, the Budget introduced a Rs 40,000 standard deduction for salaried employees and pensioners in lieu of the present exemption in respect of transport and medical expenses.

The standard deduction, which is provided to salary earners, was discontinued from the assessment year 2006-07. Presently, no tax is applicable on Rs 19,200 of transport allowance and medical expenditure of up to Rs 15,000. This has now been subsumed into the new standard deduction of Rs 40,000 which may mean very little benefit in tax saving considering that health and education cess has gone up.

With regard to corporate tax, the Budget has lowered the rate to 25 per cent for companies with turnover of up to Rs 250 crore in 2016-17. The changes will benefit the entire class of micro, small and medium enterprises which accounts for almost 99 per cent of companies filing their tax returns.

In 2015 Budget, Jaitley had promised to reduce corporate tax from current 30 per cent to 25 per cent over four years. The Union Budget 2018-19 was the last full budget before the general elections next year, when a vote on account would be presented. The next full budget will be presented by the new government. 

Tags: ltcg tax, corporate tax, income tax, arun jaitley, shares
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

More than 60,000 iPhone users sued Apple for damages in South Korea

The Cupertino giant was accused of slowing down older iPhones through software tweak, driving users to purchase new iPhone, once a new model is released.
 

Watch: Suresh Raina consoles emotional MS Dhoni during CSK return talk

MS Dhoni was reflecting on the return of the CSK franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries and prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
 

10 times Viagra should not be taken

Erectile dysfunction by far remains one of the largest conditions affecting men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs iPhone SE: Compelling choices, irresistible prices

The Redmi Note 5 Pro proudly flaunts its good display, long-lasting battery and a decent camera, but the iPhone SE offers better value, superior performance and a superb build.
 

Experts reveal 6 quick ways to relax

Experts reveal 6 quick ways to relax. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI to take hawkish stance by end-2018, hike rates early next year

The RBI is expected to keep rates steady for the rest of this year.

Finance Ministry asks RBI to help ease industry troubles post LoU ban

RBI also banned with immediate effect issuance of LoCs which, like LoUs, are used by importers to fund their overseas purchases.

Govt keeps small savings interest rates unchanged

The move is aimed at matching the hardening interest rates in the banking sector. (Photo: Pixabay)

PSU disinvestment receipts exceed Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: ANI)

CCEA nod to bear expenses for employee's pension contribution for 3 yrs

Till now, the scheme has produced quite encouraging results and has added about 31 lakh beneficiaries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham