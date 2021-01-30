Business Economy 30 Jan 2021 Economic Survey 2021 ...
Business, Economy

Economic Survey 2021 calls for fresh asset quality review

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Jan 30, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Pandemic concessions to banks need a quick end
Forbearance represents emergency medicine that should be discontinued at the first opportunity when the economy exhibits recovery, the survey stated. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Forbearance represents emergency medicine that should be discontinued at the first opportunity when the economy exhibits recovery, the survey stated. (Representational Photo:DC)

MUMBAI: The Economic Survey 2021 has called for a fresh review of asset quality of banks once the Covid-19- related regulatory forbearances are withdrawn.

“The regulatory forbearance must be removed as the economy improves and
must quickly be followed up by a clean-up exercise of bank books,” chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said in the Economic Survey for 2020-21, tabled in Parliament on Friday.

 

Forbearance represents emergency medicine that should be discontinued at
the first opportunity when the economy exhibits recovery, the survey stated.
In the past, banks exploited the forbearance window for window-dressing their books and misallocated credit, thereby damaging the quality of investment in the economy.

Citing the example of the global financial crisis of 2008, it said that the forbearance which was announced by the RBI helped borrowers tide over
temporary hardships. But continuance of this even after economic recovery
led to unintended consequence in the form of banks window dressing their books and misallocating credit. This in turn damaged the quality of investment in the economy as borrowers who benefitted from the forbearance invested in unviable projects.

 

The prolonged forbearance following the global financial crisis engendered
the recent banking crisis and therefore an important lesson for policy makers is to not extend such emergency measures after recovery. In order to get a clearer picture of the banking system asset quality, an asset quality review needs to be conducted. The legal infrastructure for the recovery of loans needs to be strengthened it said.

Giving examples, the report said the recent events at Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank corroborate that the asset quality review did not capture evergreening of loans carried out in ways other than formal restructuring.

 

“Had the review detected evergreening, the increase in reported NPAs should have been in the initial years of the exercise.” Gross non-performing
assets ratio of scheduled commercial banks has decreased from 8.21 per
cent at end-March 2020 to 7.49 per cent at endSeptember 2020. The recent
Financial Stability Report of the Reserve Bank has indicated that banks' gross
non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021.

...
Tags: economic survey 2021, fresh asset quality review, pandemic concessions, yes bank, lakshmi vilas bank, forbearance for global financial crisis


Latest From Business

Indigo flight (Image source: PTI)

IndiGo to start flights between Kurnool and three cities from March 28

Overall smartphone shipments in India reached more than 150 million units in 2020, falling 4% from a year earlier. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)

Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020 - report

With winter set for exit by now, these sellers are grim-faced and packing their bags to return home. (DC file photo)

Woollen wear sales drop with increase in temperature

SAIL ferro alloy plant in Chandrapur (Image credit: www.sail.co.in)

SAIL planning to set up India's first gas-to-ethanol plant in Chandrapur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal, says Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India's economy in the current financial year. (PTI Photo)

Even as economic recovery continues, India lost 5.5 lakh jobs in October

Representational image.

India among most open economies, says PM Modi, calls for global investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India must focus on protecting economy not on what rating agencies think: Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan. (PTI Photo)

Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia passes away at 74

Isher Judge Ahluwalia, who passed away on Sept 26, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham