158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Business Economy 29 Aug 2020 Centre writes to sta ...
Business, Economy

Centre writes to states on options of borrowing money to meet GST revenue shortfall

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2020, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 7:58 pm IST
Compensation payment has been an issue since August 2019 with GST collections faltering.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen.
  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen.

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday wrote to states suggesting options of borrowing money to make up for the Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall in GST revenues expected in the ongoing fiscal.

Two days after first suggesting to states to borrow money to make up for the shortfall at the GST Council meeting, the finance ministry wrote to state governments saying they could borrow either via a special window it will facilitate through the RBI or raise debt from the market.

 

While the Centre has reasoned its recommendations on premise that it is already saddled with a large borrowing requirement given the slowdown in revenue collections due to a slump in the economy, non-BJP ruled states such as Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal have already stated that raising debt is not an option for already stretched state finances.

In a letter to finance secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said while additional borrowing by the Centre influences the yields on central government securities (G-secs) and has other macro-economic repercussions, the yields on state securities do not directly influence other yields and do not have the same repercussions.

 

"Hence, it is in the collective interest of Centre and states and in the interest of the nation and of all economic entities including the private sector, not to do any avoidable borrowing at the central level when it could be done at the state level," Pandey wrote in the letter.

Compensation payment has been an issue since August 2019 with GST collections faltering. In the current fiscal, the compensation requirement of states has been estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore would be funded from the revenues garnered by levy of cess. This leaves a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

 

The Centre has estimated that of this Rs 2.35 lakh crore, Rs 97,000 crore compensation requirement is due to GST rollout and the remaining is on account of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In the GST Council meeting on August 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that COVID-19 is an "Act of God" and it was necessary to differentiate between GST shortfall and the pandemic-related shortfall.

Giving two options, she said states can borrow either Rs 97,000 crore -- the deficit arising out of GST implementation -- or the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

 

States, on their part, have said that such a distinction is not constitutionally valid.

Explaining in detail the borrowing options to meet shortfall, Pandey said borrowing by states typically incurs a higher interest cost than borrowing by the Centre.

"The Government of India is conscious of this and has factored this (in the options) with a view to protecting the states so that they are not adversely affected," he wrote.

Under the first option, if the states choose to borrow Rs 97,000 crore, which is the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, under a special window, the Centre will endeavour to keep the cost at or close to the G-sec yield.

 

Such a borrowing would be over and above any other borrowing ceilings for which a state is eligible.

"The interest on the borrowing under the special window will be paid from the cess as and when it arises until the end of the transition period... The state will not be required to service the debt or to repay it from any other source," the letter added.

"The borrowing under the special window will not be treated as debt of the state for any norms which may be prescribed by the Finance Commission etc," It said.

Under the second option, the entire shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore will be borrowed by states through issue of market debt.

 

The interest shall be paid by the states from their resources, while the principal on the amount under will be paid from proceeds of the cess.

"To the extent of the shortfall arising due to implementation of GST (i.e. Rs 97,000 crore approximately in aggregate), the borrowing will not be treated as debt of the state for any norms which may be prescribed by the Finance Commission etc," the letter added.

Pandey said the GST Act lays out the spirit and purpose of the GST compensation -- to compensate states for loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

 

"The wording of the Constitution and statutory preamble make it clear that the spirit of the law is not to compensate states for all types of revenue losses, but rather for that loss arising from GST implementation," he said.

"It is the correct and proper interpretation which was thoroughly discussed in the GST Council and in Parliament before the relevant legislation was passed," it said.

"The Government of India will support extension of the compensation cess for such period as may be necessary to completely discharge any arrears of compensation," Pandey said.

 

Pandey along with Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan would address queries of the states relating to these options on September 1, an official statement said.

...
Tags: gst (goods and service tax), gst compensation, fiscal federalism, states versus centre


Latest From Business

The Southern India Mills Association is demanding removal of the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple yarn.

Rs 1000 crore production, 8000 jobs lost due to anti-dumping duty on VSF

The Nifty bank index soared by nearly 10 per cent in the past week. (AP file photo).

Stock markets recover Rs 45 lakh crore lost to Covid-19

Representational image.

Pandemic gives fillip to demand for cereals; 200 per cent rise in exports in July

Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon. (AP Photo)

Mercedes joins 'The Climate Pledge', to deliver 1,800 electric vehicles to Amazon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Pandemic gives fillip to demand for cereals; 200 per cent rise in exports in July

Representational image.

Turn crisis into opportunity, says PM Modi; reiterates self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Governments across globe under pressure to control covid19 economic damage

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. (AFP Photo)

Don't jump, Rs 2000 currency notes slowly being phased out

Seen any lately? RBI says the number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation has come down from 33,632 lakh pieces at the end of March 2018 to 27,398 lakh pieces at end of March 2020. (PTI file photo)

Interest to be charged on late GST payments from September 1

Government has said that interest on delayed payment of goods and services tax (GST) will be charged on net tax liability with effect from September 1. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham