search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

ICICI Bank appoints ex-petroleum secretary as non-executive chairman

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
The appointment will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the board, it added.
ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.
 ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Friday said it has appointed former petroleum secretary Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the company's non-executive chairman.

The term of office of incumbent M K Sharma expires on June 30, 2018, ICICI Bank said in a statement. The appointment is effective July 1, 2018 for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders, it added.

 

"The Board...approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive part-time Chairman effective from July 1, 2018 or the date of receipt of RBI approval for such appointment whichever is later in the vacancy caused by cessation of term of M K Sharma (Independent Director & Chairman)," it said.

The appointment will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the board, it added. This would also ensure a seamless and smooth transition of leadership at the board and would address stakeholder concerns in this behalf, it said.

"We affirm that Chaturvedi is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority," it added.

ICICI Bank is under the scanner of various regulatory agencies for alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending loans to some corporates, including the Videocon Group. Earlier this month, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into the matter.

Tags: icici bank, m k sharma, girish chandra chaturvedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

The technology could one day be used to make objects invisible from every direction. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

Fujifilm unveils Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999 and features in Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Gray variants.
 

Akash Ambani, Shloka go traditional for pre-engagement bash

Akash had proposed to Shloka a couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's why British royals are moving out of Buckingham Palace wing

The royal household will “decant” from the east wing of the palace, the public facade which houses the balcony on which Queen Elizabeth and her family appear for significant events, as part a program of urgent work to replace aging electrical wiring and heating systems. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, robot serves up pizzas in France

The robot can deliver one pizza every 30 seconds, which allows it to deliver 120 pizzas an hour when a pizzaiolo can only make 40 pizzas an hour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now enjoy Amazon Prime membership with Rs 129 per month

The monthly plan offers the same benefits as the annual plan, which includes unlimited free and fast delivery, Bollywood and International titles on Prime Video, Ad-free music streaming on Amazon Prime Music and Prime Exclusive deals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee sinks to record low against US dollar, breaches 69-mark

The rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar by plunging 49 paise in early trade on Thursday as rising crude oil prices deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation dynamics.

Rupee skids on oil to 19-month low

Steady capital outflows and worsening domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are also key factors for the depreciation.

Rs 2,000 crore GST evasion unearthed in 2 months

The GST investigation wing has detected tax evasion of over Rs 2,000 crore in two months.

State-run banks hopeful of getting out of RBI's watchlist by 2020

Concerns were also raised about the

India in better position to deal with oil shock

A free fall of the rupee also resulted in India’s inclusion in the club of fragile 5, along with Brazil, Turkey, South Africa and Indonesia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham