Business Economy 29 Jan 2020 Budget could increas ...
Business, Economy

Budget could increase spending to lift growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ KUMAR & AFTAB AHMED
Published Jan 29, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Import duties may be raised on more than 50 items.
Economists and inves-tors say fiscal stimulus in the budget and an increase in spending on roads, railways and rural welfare could revive growth.
 Economists and inves-tors say fiscal stimulus in the budget and an increase in spending on roads, railways and rural welfare could revive growth.

NEW DELHI: The government is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020-21 budget, to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists said.

Despite cuts in corporate taxes and monetary easing by the central bank, investments have failed to pick up.

 

Economists and inves-tors say fiscal stimulus in the budget and an increase in spending on roads, railways and rural welfare could revive growth.

A weak economy and the wave of anti-government protests have increased the chances of a fiscal stimulus in the budget, said Shilan Shah, an economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

“That would provide a small boost to growth over the coming quarters, at the cost of putting upward pressure on bond yields,” he said in a note.

The central government looks set to miss its deficit estimates for a third straight year after estimates show revenue will fall short by nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second budget to Parliament, could defer the earlier target of cutting fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of gross domestic product in 2020-21 by at least two years, government sources told Reuters.

This will be on top of roughly $28 billion of expenditure outlay from off-budget borrowings, as she seeks to keep the deficit in check.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the government would set a fiscal deficit target of 3.6 per cent of GDP for 2020-21, up from 3.3 per cent targeted for the current year.

Sitharaman is expected to announce a plan in the budget to invest Rs 105 lakh crore ($1.48 trillion) in infrastructure over the next five years. By then the government hopes to make India a $5-trillion economy, compared with $2.8 trillion now, government sources have said.

The budget could push privatisation and set a target of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, after missing the target by a wide margin this year, the sources said.

To boost domestic manufacturing, the budget is also expected to increase import duties on more than 50 items, including electronics, electrical goods, chemicals and handicrafts, targeting about $56 billion worth of imports from China and elsewhere.

Domestic investors expect some relief on income tax rates after a cut in corporate tax rates in last September.

Economists have warned the government against any “window dressing” of the budget and said it must come clean on estimates of revenue and growth and borrowing outside the budget.

“We will closely monitor the revenue assumptions to assess the credibility of the fiscal deficit target,” Sonal Varma, chief economist—India and Asia, at Nomura said in note.

...
Tags: infrastructure, 2020-21 budget, finance minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

According to Aditya Narayan Misra, director and CEO of CIEL HR Services, probably the government would have been keeping the posts vacant to keep the deficit under control or out of oversight.

Government to fill up over six lakh vacant posts

Nowadays, affordable health insurance policies can be purchased online conveniently through smartphones.

Overview of Top-up and Super Top-up plans in Health Insurance

The largest mortgage lender will install a dedicated team understanding the startup ecosystem to do the investments, he said.

HDFC plans to invest Rs 100 cr per year in tech startups: Parekh

The findings also reveal some interesting insights on how emails affect employee productivity. (Photo: Pixabay)

60 per cent millennials say unread emails make them anxious: survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI to hold rates on inflation concerns, fiscal boost likely: report

The government was forecast to set a fiscal deficit target of 3.6 per cent of GDP for 2020-21, up from 3.3 per cent targeted for the current year, the poll found.

Consumers are not spending but 100 new malls to come up in next two years

PE players expect retail spending to pick up in the months ahead.

World Bank trims 2020 growth forecast amid slow recovery for trade

Global trade growth is expected to improve modestly in 2020 to 1.9 per cent from 1.4 per cent in 2019.

RBI may put rate cuts on extended pause after spike in inflation

RBI has cut rates by a total of 135 basis points in five moves in 2019 and shocked markets by holding rates steady at its December meeting.

Forex reserves rise by USD 58 mn to record high of USD 461.21 bn

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 5 million to USD 3.697 billion, the data showed. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham