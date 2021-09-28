Business Economy 28 Sep 2021 Gold declines Rs 54, ...
Business, Economy

Gold declines Rs 54, silver tumbles Rs 573 on global cues

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2021, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 3:58 pm IST
In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,743 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.37 per ounce
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,134 per 10 gram. (PTI Photo)
 In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,134 per 10 gram. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 54 to Rs 45,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,134 per 10 gram.

 

Silver prices declined sharply by Rs 573 to Rs 58,961 per kg from Rs 59,534 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,743 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.37 per ounce.

"The rise in US bond yields have pressured gold prices to trade weak," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP  Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices eased, hurt by a stronger dollar and a sharp uptick in US Treasury yields, while investors awaited more cues from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank's monetary policy shift."

 

...
Tags: gold and silver, gold prices, silver prices, silver prices in india, gold price in india, hdfc securities
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies. (Photo: PTI/File)

Petrol, diesel prices see hike across metros

IT/BPO sectors were the major contributor for the job growth. (Representational image)

Jobs grew by average 4 per cent in last 7 years: Labour ministry survey

The FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports in order to push economic growth and create jobs. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Trade Policy to be extended till March

Toyota Yaris was expected to garner volumes in the segment dominated by the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. (Photo: PTI/File)

Toyota discontinues Yaris model



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Petrol, diesel prices see hike across metros

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies. (Photo: PTI/File)

RBI working on digital currency, pilot projects likely in near future: Dy Governor

RBI is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy and examining use cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption. (DC file Photo)

Only the farmer bats for India as eight core sectors shrink 9.6%

Eight core sectors expanded by 2.6 per cent in July 2019 but contracted by 9.6 percent in 2020. (PTI file photo)

Tamil Nadu eyes USD 100 billion exports by 2030, signs MoUs worth Rs 2,120.54 crore

With Rs 1.93 lakh crore exports, Tamil Nadu is the third biggest state in India in exports, and its share in national exports is 8.97 per cent (2020-21), Stalin said. (PTI Photo)

State ministers to review GST rates

The seven-member panel would submit a report in two months. (Photo: ANI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->