search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win
 
Business, Economy

RBI Governor meets PSU banks' CEOs, conveys regulator's expectations

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19 on February 7.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
 Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

New Delhi: Ahead of the monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday met heads of public sector banks and conveyed to them the regulator's expectation from the banking sector.

RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19 on February 7. It would be the the first monetary review under the new RBI Governor.

 

"Basically the idea was convey to them the regulator's expectation from the banking sector in general and public sector banks in particular, and also to get from them their understanding of the current banking situation, and to get an understanding about the future outlook, the sense they have," Das said after meeting CEOs of PSU banks.

It is widely expected that RBI would cut interest rate in its upcoming review meeting. With softer retail and wholesale price-based inflation, the Reserve Bank is likely to change its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening' in the February policy.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent in December compared to 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation also eased to an eight-month low of 3.80 per cent in December as against 4.64 per cent in November and 3.58 per cent in December 2017. 

...
Tags: rbi, shaktikanta das, public sector banks, monetary policy committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Subhash Chandra (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Zee Entertainment shares bounce back; surge 20 per cent

The petrol variant is priced between Rs 5.4 lakh and Rs 7.45 lakh for manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is pegged between Rs 7.48 and Rs 8.77 lakh.

Maruti launches new Baleno at Rs 5.4-8.77 lakh

Global crude steel production reached 1,808.6 MT for the year 2018 from 1,729.8 MT in 2017, a rise of 4.6 per cent.

India replaces Japan as 2nd top steel producer: worldsteel

The Harrier and the Compass share Fiat’s 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 6-speed manual.

Tata Harrier with more powerful engine coming soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rohit departs with India inching closer to win

A win in the 3rd ODI would help India take an unassailable lead in the five-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to win his 15th grand slam

The Serbian world number one dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just 2hr 4min on Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Nokia have a surprise for us at MWC 2019?

A silhouette of a phone with a punch-hole camera in the display.
 

Apple AirPods 2 release date coming soon

AirPods 2 will come with support for Hey Siri.
 

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.
 

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

Article 33 of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation states that a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it, and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FM may propose more loans to farmers, SMEs

However, a large portion of this capital is expected to be utilized against loss provisions, thereby leaving limited capital for supporting credit growth.

RBI making u-turn, seen shifting to neutral in Feb, cutting rates by mid-year: report

India’s 2018-19 fiscal deficit is forecast to be 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product compared to a previous goal of 3.3 per cent.

Urbanisation to be big driver of Indian economic growth: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

India's industrial activity likely to remain subdued in near term: report

Factory output as measured in terms of the IIP had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017.

Brokerages hopeful of govt meeting FY19 disinvestment target

Brokerages expect government to meet and even exceed disinvestment target with multiple disinvestment projects in the pipeline.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham