Business Economy 27 Sep 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman t ...
Business, Economy

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet secretaries, financial advisors of key ministries today

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 11:01 am IST
The main agenda of this meeting is to discuss measures to revive the economy and push up investments.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting in Delhi with secretaries and financial advisors of key selected ministries to review the total CapEx by the ministries in 2019-20 on Friday.

The main agenda of this meeting is to discuss measures to revive the economy and push up investments.

 

The discussion is also likely to be held on the future plan for CapEx in the current financial year.

CapEx refers to Capital expenditure. It is incurred when a business acquires assets that could be beneficial beyond the current tax year.

The meeting comes days after Sitharaman announced a reduction in the country's effective corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent to 25 per cent. For companies that do not avail of any other incentive or commission, the effective tax rate would be just 22 per cent.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, financial advisors, economy, gdp growth, corporate tax, investment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The S-Presso gets a centrally located instrument cluster.

Maruti S-Presso’s interior in detail before launch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Economic growth to improve in second half of fiscal 2020: Sitharaman

The broader NSE Nifty soared 131 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 11,571.20.

Market starts on a volatile note on weak global cues

Easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows capped losses in the rupee against the US dollar, analysts said.

Rupee slips against dollar in opening trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso’s interior in detail before launch

The S-Presso gets a centrally located instrument cluster.
 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Economy looking up; no liquidity crisis: FM Sitharaman after bankers meet

As regards slowdown in the passenger vehicle segment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was told that it was driven by

All macros favouring India, companies should pass on tax cuts to consumers: Parekh

Profitable companies can pass on part of benefits to consumers by reducing product prices. The companies can reduce their margins a little bit, so that their sales pick up, said banker Deepak Parekh. (Photo: File)

Modi's big tax cut unlikely to spur job bonanza in India

The government giveaway will do little to fix the lack of spending power, economists say. (Photo: ANI)

14.24 lakh new jobs created in July: ESIC payroll data

It showed that during September, 2017 to July, 2019; around 2.65 crore new subscribers joined the EPF scheme. (Photo: Representational)

Govt reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council under Bibek Debroy

Bibek debroy is heading Economic Advisory Council to the PM. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham