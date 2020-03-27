Business Economy 27 Mar 2020 Moody's cuts In ...
Business, Economy

Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast To 2.5% in 2020

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 10:20 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 10:37 am IST
In India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service. (Photo- ANI)
 Moody's Investors Service. (Photo- ANI)

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed its estimate of India's GDP growth for calendar year 2020 to 2.5 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent, citing rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic. That was sharply lower compared to the growth rate of 5 per cent in 2019.

Moody's said that at the 2020 estimated growth rate, a sharp fall in incomes in India is likely, further weighing on domestic demand and the pace of recovery in 2021.

 

"In India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors," it said.

...
Tags: moody’s investors service, moody's ratings, indian economic growth, gdp, coronavirus pandemic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Moody's investor places Hyderabad airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

Latest From Business

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo- PTI)

RBI to reduce policy repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%

BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Sensex climbs 1,000 points, Nifty tops 9,000 level

Representative Image (PTI)

Rupee rises 56 paise to 74.60 against US dollar in early trade

Bajaj Group. (Photo- ANI)

Bajaj Group pledges Rs 100 crore to tackle Covid-19 pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Singapore unveils USD 33.17 bn economic package to tide through coronavirus crisis

Representative Image (AP)

Coronavirus: Doctors, paramedics in India get 50 lakh insurance cover

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Representative Image (AP)

Oil crash piles pressure on oil-dependent Saudi Arabia

Representative Image (AFP)

Rupee trades marginally higher at 74.29 against US dollar

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham