search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

RBI can transfer Rs 1 trillion of excess reserves to govt: report

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
The government for the second year in a row has pegged fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has "more than adequate" reserves and that it can transfer over Rs 1 trillion to the government after a specially constituted panel identifies the "excess capital", says a report. An RBI board meeting had last on Monday decided to form a committee, which is likely to be announced later this week.

"We expect the proposed committee on the RBI's economic capital framework (ECF) to identify Rs 1-3 trillion which is 0.5-1.6 per cent of GDP as excess capital," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note Monday.

 

The brokerage report said as per its stress tests, the central bank can transfer Rs 1 trillion to the government if the transfer is limited to passing excess contingency reserve and can go up to Rs 3 trillion if the total capital is included.

Giving a break-up, the report said Rs 1.05 trillion can be transferred if the contingency reserve is capped at 3.5 per cent of the RBI book. It further said this level will be 75 per cent higher than the average of BRICS economies, excluding India.

Additional forms of transfers can include Rs 1.16 trillion from the contingency reserves if one restricts to yield rise of 4.5 percent as against 9 percent at present.

Limiting the appreciation cover in RBI's currency and gold revaluation account to 25 per cent (Rs 53.25 per USD) will release about Rs 72,000 crore to the government, it said. It also said capping the overall reserves at 20 percent of the RBI's book as against 28.3 percent now and higher than 18 percent recommended by the Usha Thorat panel will be able to release Rs 3.11 trillion.

The statutes do not prohibit transfer of excess capital to the government, it said, pointing out that the RBI Act places no bar as long as government maintains Rs 5 crore of reserve funds under Sec 46 of the RBI Act.

While Section 47 enjoins the RBI to credit its annual surplus to the national exchequer, after provisions, it does not place any restrictions on further transfers, it added.

The RBI's contingency reserves at 7 per cent are higher than the BRICS (excluding India) average of 2 per cent, it said, adding the revaluation reserves are also on the higher side relative to BRICS central banks.

As per a press statement after the nine-hour marathon board meeting, the government and RBI will be jointly deciding on the panel constitution and also its terms of reference.

Following widespread criticism from many quarters, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said over the weekend that government did not need any support from the RBI's reserves for the next six months. However, multiple reports had claimed that the government is eyeing the extra cash which will help it in the run-up to the elections.

This comes amidst falling GST collections and little borrowing window left for the government, as it has already used up close to 96 percent of borrowings as of end October. By taking the money from the RBI, the government will only increase its fiscal deficit, as it will have to issue bonds to the central bank.

The government for the second year in a row has pegged fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year. Many analysts are expecting government to overshoot this by at least 20-30 bps by March.

...
Tags: rbi, government, capital, pca framework, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
 

When Sourav Ganguly gave a comical reply to Pervez Musharraf's question on MS Dhoni

Although it was difficult to break into a team with extraordinary names, 23-year-old Dhoni back then had done enough to capture everyone’s attention with his unique talent. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Dip in revenues may widen fiscal gap to 3.5 per cent in FY19: report

The non-tax revenue is also expected to be lower by Rs 16,200 crore than the budget estimate of Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

FPIs continue sell-off, pull out USD 900 mn in Sept quarter

On a month-on-month basis, FPIs were net buyers of equities worth USD 330 million in July and USD 260 million in August.

Expert committee to examine ECF of RBI soon, say sources

Currently, the capital base of the RBI is Rs 9.69 lakh crore.

Showdown averted, RBI agrees to ease liquidity at board meet

RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Modi to meet India Inc on ease of doing business today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham