Business Economy 26 Sep 2021 Diesel price hiked a ...
Business, Economy

Diesel price hiked again, no change in petrol rate

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 12:14 pm IST
Price of diesel was hiked to Rs 89.07 per litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.68 in Mumbai
On September 24, diesel rates were hiked by 20 paise a litre. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 On September 24, diesel rates were hiked by 20 paise a litre. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Diesel price on Sunday was hiked by 25 paise per litre - the second increase in rates after the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

Price of diesel was hiked to Rs 89.07 per litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.68 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

 

Petrol price was not changed. It costs Rs 101.19 a litre in Delhi and Rs 107.26 in Mumbai.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had on September 24 resumed daily price revision, ending the pause in rates hit since September 5.

On September 24, diesel rates were hiked by 20 paise a litre. On that day too petrol price had remained unchanged.

Global benchmark Brent crude has risen to USD 77.50 a barrel as crude inventories shrunk from Europe to the US. Oil rates are up 2 per cent for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain.

 

The price of petrol and diesel in the international market has risen by around USD 6-7 per barrel this month as compared to average prices during August.

But oil companies, which are supposed to revise prices daily in line with the cost, did not change rates for almost three weeks. They have now started to pass on the increase to customers.

Average international crude oil prices had fallen by more than USD 3 per barrel in August as compared to the previous month. This came against the backdrop of mixed economic data from the US and China and mobility restrictions in Asia fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid.

 

Accordingly, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 a litre and Rs 1.25 per litre by oil marketing companies from July 18 onwards. The last downward revision was on September 5.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

 

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

...
Tags: diesel price hike, petrol price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Drugmakers are also developing COVID-19 shots that target certain variants of the virus, and say people might need annual shots like the ones they receive for the flu. (Representational image: Bloomberg)

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Commerce ministry secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said nearly 45 seafood exporters from across the country are participating in the meet to discuss future challenges in seafood exports from the country. (Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh meets 50 per cent of export target

Kerala Startup Mission logo

KSUM launches IPL 2021 to boost innovation, technology, entrepreneurship

Union Minister of State for Ports Shantanu Thakur, along with Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust Ramamohana Rao, cleans roads as they take part in Swachh Bharat programme during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday.— DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

Vizag Port sets target of handling 75 MT cargo



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Interest to be charged on late GST payments from September 1

Government has said that interest on delayed payment of goods and services tax (GST) will be charged on net tax liability with effect from September 1. (Representative Image)

Pandemic has affected poor more: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The impact of pandemics could be a lot more asymmetric by affecting the vulnerable segments more. (Photo: PTI/File)

Finance Minister to unveil monetisation pipeline today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI file photo)

Banks queue up to raise billions

Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity. — PTI

GST revenue slips below Rs 1 lakh cr in June, hits 10-mth low of Rs 92,849 crore

GST collection had remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row and was Rs 1.02 lakh crore in May. (ANI File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->