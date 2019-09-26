Business Economy 26 Sep 2019 India slowdown hits ...
Business, Economy

India slowdown hits global oil demand

REUTERS
Published Sep 26, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 1:24 am IST
The slowdown is part of a worldwide economic deceleration, which is weighing heavily on the motor industry.
India’s slowdown threatens to trim at least 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from global consumption growth in 2019, pushing world growth down to 1 million bpd or less this year.
 India’s slowdown threatens to trim at least 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from global consumption growth in 2019, pushing world growth down to 1 million bpd or less this year.

London: India’s oil consumption is growing well below its long-term trend as the country struggles with a widespread economic slowdown, including a slump in new vehicle sales.

The slowdown is part of a worldwide economic deceleration, which is weighing heavily on the motor industry. But because India has been so important for growth in oil demand over the last two decades, its downturn is materially shifting oil’s global production-consumption balance and weighing on prices.

 

India’s slowdown threatens to trim at least 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from global consumption growth in 2019, pushing world growth down to 1 million bpd or less this year.

In the last two decades, India’s consumption incr-eased at an annual average rate of around 5 per cent compared with a worldwide average of 1.5 per cent, making the country a major source of incremental demand.

It accounted for almost 13 per centof worldwide consumption growth between 1998 and 2018, rising to 18 per cent between 2013 and 2018. But the country’s consumption was up by just 1.45 per cent in the three months from June to August compared with the same period a year earlier, down from more than 8 per centyear-on-year at the start of 2018.

Petrol, used by private motorists, is now growing less than 10 per cent year-on-year, down from more than 13 per cent in the first quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Pet-roleum and Natural Gas.

Diesel is increasing by just 1.3 per cent, down from more than 9 per cent in early 2018.

— Reuters

...
Tags: economic slowdown


Latest From Business

IRCTC operates one of the most transacted websites, www.irctc.co.in, in the Asia-Pacific region with transaction volume averaging 25 to 28 million transactions per month during the five months ended August 31, 2019, the company said.

IRCTC IPO from September 30

Palm oil accounts for nearly two-thirds of India's total edible oil imports. India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, with its soyoil mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil.

Palm oil imports could hit record high on rising demand: Analyst

The concession agreement for Navi Mumbai International Airport was signed on January 8, 2018 between Navi Mumbai International Airport and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

GVK to spend Rs 8,500 crore on Navi Mumbai airport

All traded securities would be valued on the basis of traded yields, subject to identification of outlier trades by the valuation agencies.

MFs told to use waterfall approach to valuation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Elephant enters into Army storeroom, old video goes viral

As seen in the video, it seems that the elephant is looking for something inside the storeroom. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Kerala tourism ranks fourth globally in registering social media presence

When compared with the portals of other tourism departments in the country, Kerala retains its number one position by a huge margin. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

14.24 lakh new jobs created in July: ESIC payroll data

It showed that during September, 2017 to July, 2019; around 2.65 crore new subscribers joined the EPF scheme. (Photo: Representational)

Govt reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council under Bibek Debroy

Bibek debroy is heading Economic Advisory Council to the PM. (Photo: File | PTI)

RBI rebuts social media rumours on closure of 9 banks

Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false,

Challenge before India is to grow at 8-9 pc and sustain it: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Trade tensions darken growth outlook for developing Asia: ADB

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries across Asia and the Pacific, will likely grow 5.4 per cent this year and 5.5 per cent next year, down from the 5.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent growth forecast in July, the ADB said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham