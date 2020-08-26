154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,212,333

47,452

Recovered

2,446,265

43,164

Deaths

59,311

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Business Economy 26 Aug 2020 Don't jump, Rs ...
Business, Economy

Don't jump, Rs 2000 currency notes slowly being phased out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published Aug 26, 2020, 9:20 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2020, 9:26 am IST
As per RBI's latest annual report, the big note was not printed at all during 2019-20
Seen any lately? RBI says the number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation has come down from 33,632 lakh pieces at the end of March 2018 to 27,398 lakh pieces at end of March 2020. (PTI file photo)
 Seen any lately? RBI says the number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation has come down from 33,632 lakh pieces at the end of March 2018 to 27,398 lakh pieces at end of March 2020. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: It's not quite demonetisation but the Reserve Bank of India looks like it is phasing out the Rs 2000 currency note if cues available in its annual report 2019-20, released on Tuesday, are any indication.

The annual report said the Rs 2000 denomination note, introduced during demonetisation in 2016, was not printed at all during 2019-2020.

 

The number of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation has come down from 33,632 lakh pieces at the end of March 2018 to 27,398 lakh pieces at end of March 2020.

The Rs 2,000 notes constituted 2.4 per cent of the total volume of notes at end-March 2020, down from 3.3 per cent at end-March 2018.

In value terms also, the share has came down to 22.6 per cent at end-March 2020 from 37.3 per cent at the end-March 2018. It was 50 per cent in 2017, as the major focus that year was on remonetising the economy.

On the other hand, the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes has gone up substantially, both in terms of volume and value over the three years beginning 2018.

 

A senior banker told Deccan Chronicle, “Very clearly, without demonetisation, the RBI maybe phasing out Rs 2000 currency notes. We are not getting any new
supply of Rs 2000 notes.”

A former banker said, “There may be some people hoarding Rs 2000 currency notes but they may be few. Banks are not reissuing Rs 2000 notes and maybe banks have been told by RBI not to reissue Rs 2000 notes. Also it's easy to calibrate ATMs with lower currency notes. Rs 500 notes are more easy to use and convertible. The world over, the 2000 denomination currency is rare.”

 

Interestingly, the number of banknotes in circulation has grown by 7 per cent to 116 billion pieces as of March 2020.

As for counterfeit notes, the central bank said a total of 2,96,695 pieces were detected during the previous financial year. The number of counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 detected was 17,020 pieces during the last fiscal, down from 21,847 in 2018-19.

The RBI said the demand for currency started to increase in the wake of heightened uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank took a series of measures in order to meet the enhanced demand. In addition, note printing presses, paper mills and banks were also directed to put in place a business continuity plan/contingency plan to avoid any disruption in continuous supply of currency.”

 

...
Tags: reserve bank of india, rbi, rs 2000 note


Latest From Business

The Reserve Bank of India released its annual report on Tuesday. (File Photo)

We've good news: Crooks stole only Rs 28k crore during corona quarter

Representational image (AFP)

When things go back to normal, pharma may come down to earth

A 'For Sale' sign stands in front of a house outside Seattle. Sales of new homes jumped again in July, rising 13.9% as the housing market continues to gain traction following a spring downturn caused by pandemic-related lockdowns. (AP)

US new home sales jump 13.9% in July

Karnataka proposed lower stamp duty for affordable properties in its recent budget.

Some states may cut stamp duty rates to push realty sales: Anarock



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Job cuts, salary reductions to have 'relatively low level' of stress on SBI: Chairman

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar assured shareholders that the likely job cuts and salary reductions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

PM unveils new tax platform, says tax paying to become seamless, painless, faceless

PM Modi launches platform for Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus pandemic set to shrink Australian economy in Q1, worse yet to come

Pandemic set to shrink Australian economy in Q1. (AFP Photo)

India's economic recovery at risk as COVID-19 surges, dull outlook deepens: Report

India's economic outlook has worsened again as business activity slows and COVID-19 infections soar. (PTI Photo)

Public sector banks will need Rs 2.1 lakh crore to plug capital shortfalls: Moody's

Moody's base case assumes a sharp contraction in the Indian economy in fiscal 2021 before returning to modest growth in fiscal 2021. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham