Business Economy 26 Mar 2022 LS passes Finance Bi ...
Business, Economy

LS passes Finance Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Mar 26, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:12 am IST
The Union Budget 2022-23 had proposed taxing crypto assets at the rate of 30 per cent, effective from April 1
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. (PTI photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Finance Bill 2022, moved by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill will give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2022-23.

The government has reportedly proposed 39 amendments to the Finance Bill, 2022, including changes to the crypto tax structure; penalty provisions on publication of import-export data and status of past income computations that claimed deduction of disallowed cess and surcharges.

 

As far as crypto tax structure is concerned, the government proposed to tighten the norms for taxation of cryptocurrencies by disallowing set-off of any losses in crypto trade with gains from other virtual digital assets (VDAs).

The Union Budget 2022-23 had proposed taxing crypto assets at the rate of 30 per cent, effective from April 1. It also proposed 1 per cent TDS on payments towards virtual assets beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of recipients. The TDS provision will come to effect from July 1. According to the Bill, a VDA could be a code or number or token which can be transferred, stored or traded electronically. The VDAs will include prevailing cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

 

The bill also outlaws publishing of transaction-level information submitted by businesses to the customs department to prevent such information from being utilised by international entities and hostile countries to the detriment of Indian firms.

Replying to a discussion on the Finance Bill, Sitharaman said India was probably the only country that did not resort to new taxes to fund the recovery of the economy hit by the pandemic.  "According to an OECD report, as many as 32 countries have increased the tax rates after the pandemic," she said, adding "Instead, we put more money where multiplier effect would be maximum," she said while referring to the budget's focus on raising capital expenditure."

 

The Budget 2022-23 raised capital expenditure by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

...
Tags: finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, cryptocurrencies, crypto tax structure
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Tirupati Airport (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)

Invest india Meet: Tirupati Airport’s potential showcased

Cochin International Airport (ANI)

Cochin Airport to facilitate 1190 flights per week starting from Sunday

Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. (DC File Image)

India ranks 51st in global list of annual rise in housing prices: Report

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress activists being detained during a protest against rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, March 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Petrol, diesel, LPG prices are hiked; Uproar in Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST collection up 18 per cent at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Feb

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal

News

Rupee falls over 100 paise against dollar as Russia strikes Ukraine

We expect the rupee to remain under pressure in the short term and could be facing to levels of 75.80-76.2 and resistance for the rupee could be capped at 74.20. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022; flags high oil prices

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday raised India's growth forecast to 9.5 per cent for the calendar year 2022 and to 8.4 per cent for the coming fiscal beginning April 1. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Inflation breaches RBI band in January

Prices of cereals, eggs and milk products rose in January compared to December, which led to a spike in retail inflation. — Representational image/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->