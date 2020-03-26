Business Economy 26 Mar 2020 Senate passes corona ...
Business, Economy

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

AP
Published Mar 26, 2020, 9:14 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 10:20 am IST
The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession
Representative Image (AP)
 Representative Image (AP)

Washington:The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.

 

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared somber and exhausted as he announced the vote and he released senators from Washington until April 20, though he promised to recall them if needed.

“The legislation now before us now is historic because it is meant to match a historic crisis,“said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Our health care system is not prepared to care for the sick. Our workers are without work. Our businesses cannot do business. Our factories lie idle. The gears of the American economy have ground to a halt.”

The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession or worse and a nation facing a grim toll from an infection that’s killed nearly 20,000 people worldwide.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked how long the aid would keep the economy afloat, said: “We’ve anticipated three months. Hopefully, we won’t need this for three months.”

...
Tags: economic package, us economy, coronavirus impact, covid 19, donald trump, us senate committee


Related Stories

US Senate, White House agree on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan
US trillion dollar relief package fails to make it past Senate

Latest From Business

The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo)

Many businesses cautious about restarting economy amid virus

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Coronavirus: Doctors, paramedics in India get 50 lakh insurance cover

Representational Image (PTI)

DPIIT to monitor delivery of essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

Representative Image (PTI)

Rupee rises 84 paise against USD after govt announces measures to fight covid 19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Oil crash piles pressure on oil-dependent Saudi Arabia

Representative Image (AFP)

Rupee trades marginally higher at 74.29 against US dollar

Representative Image (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi argues for big financial package to rescue Indian economy

Rahul Gandhi says the coronavirus impact has been severe on daily-wage workers and small enterprises.

Yes Bank moratorium ends today, to resume banking services

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus recession could be worse than 2009: IMF

A lone pedestrian walks down Broadway past the Charging Bull statue as COVID-19 concerns empty a typically bustling downtown area. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham