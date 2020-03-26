Business Economy 26 Mar 2020 Coronavirus: Doctors ...
Coronavirus: Doctors, paramedics in India get 50 lakh insurance cover

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2020, 1:58 pm IST
Government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of 21-day countrywide lockdown
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers who are at the forefront of dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman said the government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of 21-day countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of the virus.

 

“It’s only 36 hours since the lockdown has been imposed. Now we have come with a package which immediately take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and suffering workers and those who need immediate help,” Sitharaman said.

She also said that 80 crore poor people, nearly two thirds of the population  will get five kg of rice or wheat per month for three months, in addition to the 5 kg they already receive, for free."

The package will include cash transfer and food subsidy, she said.

"Farmers who currently receive Rs 6,000 annually, will be given the first installment of the next financial year immediately. 8.7 crore farmers will benefit from it," said Sitharaman.

The package will be worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.

...
