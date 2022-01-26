Business Economy 26 Jan 2022 India's annual ...
Business, Economy

India's annual Budget again goes green, cuts down on printing to bare minimum

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 4:42 pm IST
The Budget documents will be available mostly digitally, with only a handful of physical copies, officials said
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
 Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's annual Budget will go green this year too, cutting down on the vast printing of documents that was associated with the presentation of tax proposals and financial statement of Asia's third largest economy.

The Budget documents will be available mostly digitally, with only a handful of physical copies, officials said.

 

The printing of several hundred copies of the voluminous Budget documents was such an elaborate exercise that printing staff had to be quarantined inside the printing press in the basement of North Block -- the seat of the finance ministry -- for at least a couple of weeks.

This quarantine and the beginning of the printing would begin with a traditional 'Halwa ceremony' attended by finance minister, deputy finance ministers and senior officials in the ministry.

Since coming to power, the Modi government has curtailed printing of the Budget copies -- initially cutting copies distributed to journalists and outside analysts and then reducing those provided to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs citing outbreak of the pandemic.

 

This year, the outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant has brought more curbs.

As a result, the symbolic halwa ceremony is being given a go-by, sources said, citing the prevailing pandemic.

However, a small group of staffers will undergo mandatory quarantine for the compilation of the digital Budget documents.

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister's speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

 

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

The documents are so bulky that a cotton bag used to be provided with each set to carry them.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' holding the papers, used a handheld tablet to read her speech on the last occasion on February 1, 2021. She came to Parliament carrying the gadget inside the red-coloured 'bahi-khata' cloth.

 

She will present her fourth Budget on February 1, 2022.

The 'halwa ceremony' was usually held 10 days prior to the Union Budget.

Last year, it was the first time since the presentation of independent India's first Budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, were not physically printed.

Also, for convenience, the finance ministry had in 2021 launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

 

As part of the ritual, 'halwa' was prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff involved in the Budget making the exercise of the ministry.

The significance of the event is that after the sweet dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff who are directly associated with the Budget making are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

They are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication, including e-mail.

 

...
Tags: india budget, tax proposals, budget 2022-23, union budget 2022-23
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Twitter)

Indian economy recovered 'handsomely' from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya

As a part of the deal, the Tata group will also be handed over Air India Express also. (Photo: PTI/File)

Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group by weekend

NCLAT

Order dated 21.01.2022 passed by the NCLAT

While a large number of death claims continued to be reported during the first two quarters of 2021-22, the potential claims from the current omicron third wave has shown reduced severity of the disease. — By arrangement

Insurers tighten rules, raise rates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Housing prices to move up 5% in 2022: Report

Further demand revival is expected in the residential sector, with strong end-user interest aided by government impetus and incentives by developers ensuring buoyancy. Homebuyers’ preferences for bigger homes, better amenities and attractive pricing will keep them interested to seal the deals. — PTI

Indian economy recovered 'handsomely' from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Twitter)

Covid fear: Gold ETFs see high inflow in November

Gold had made multi-week highs in November as the daily Covid caseloads were rising in some of the European countries. The inflation theme in some of the key economies too have been supporting gold prices. — DC Image

Over 4.43 cr income tax returns filed till Dec 25 for FY'21

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession. (Representative Image - ANI)

SBI makes online IMPS transactions upto Rs 5 lakh free

SBI said in a statement that it will not levy any service charge on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions up to Rs 5 lakh done through Internet banking/Mobile Banking including YONO. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->