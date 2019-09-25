Business Economy 25 Sep 2019 RBI rebuts social me ...
Business, Economy

RBI rebuts social media rumours on closure of 9 banks

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar discribed such social media messages as 'mischievous.'
Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Photo: Representational)
 Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: Rebutting social media rumours swiftly, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said no commercial banks are going to be shut.

Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar discribed such social media messages as "mischievous" saying the government was in process of strengthening public sector banks by infusing capital in them.

 

"Reports appearing in some sections of social media about the RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false," the central bank said in a statement.

Messages are circulating in various social media platforms that nine banks will be closed down permanently by the RBI and appeals being made to public to withdraw their money from them.

"No question of closing any #PSB, which are articles of faith. Rather Govt is strengthening PSBs with reforms and infusion of capital to better serve its customers," Kumar said in a tweet.

The messages are being circulated a day after the RBI placed restrictions on withdrawals in the crippled Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), thus affecting lakhs of customers.

Most of the banks named in the messages are those that have been either merged with other banks or are in the process of being merged.

Last month, the government had announced that 10 public sector banks would be merged into four.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank, while Syndicate Bank will become part of Canara Bank.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged with Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank.

The government has already merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.

Also, the IDBI Bank was taken over the public sector insurance behemoth LIC. Recently, the government announced to infuse capital into the IDBI Bank.

...
Tags: social media, rumours, reserve bank of india, rbi, punjab & maharashtra cooperative bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

According to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018. (Photo: File)

Mukesh Ambani richest Indian with net worth of Rs 3,80,700 cr: Report

The broader Nifty settled 148.00 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,440.20.

Sensex ends over 500 points lower; Nifty below 11,500

Spot gold (Delhi) prices are slightly higher from Tuesday's close amid lower rupee and higher international prices, Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold rises by Rs 162 on lower rupee, higher global prices

Jon's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in women's health segment in the US, will be a great asset for Lupin as we build our specialty business, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said. (Photo: Representational)

Lupin ropes in Jon Stelzmiller to head US specialty business



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
 

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)
 

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

Tharoor put up another photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to make his point that most Indian prime ministers have been popular abroad – not just Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Challenge before India is to grow at 8-9 pc and sustain it: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Trade tensions darken growth outlook for developing Asia: ADB

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries across Asia and the Pacific, will likely grow 5.4 per cent this year and 5.5 per cent next year, down from the 5.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent growth forecast in July, the ADB said.

Trade tensions darken growth outlook for developing Asia: ADB

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries across Asia and the Pacific, will likely grow 5.4 per cent this year and 5.5 per cent next year.

Corp tax cut makes India attractive destination for investment: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Closed sugar mills may see revival soon as govt mulls ethanol production

Already we have signed an agreement with KfW for green energy in MSMEes. I will try to convince them to finance sugar mills proposal and we will find out a mechanism with the petroleum ministry for this, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham