search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Government to infuse Rs 1 lakh crore into 20 public sector banks by March

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Of this, Rs 80,000 crore will come through recap bonds and Rs 8,139 crore as budgetary support.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley along with finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia is seen addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File/AP)
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley along with finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia is seen addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: As part of its recapitalisation roadmap, the finance ministry said on Wednesday that Rs 88,139 crore will be infused in 20 public sector banks (PSBs) in the FY18.

Of this, Rs 80,000 crore will come through recap bonds and Rs 8,139 crore as budgetary support. Another Rs 10,312 crore will be raised from the market for the current fiscal, taking the total capital inflows to around Rs 1 lakh crore  (Rs 1 trillion) in FY18.

 

In October, the government had unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year capital inf-usion plan in state-owned banks to strength their balance sheets, which we-re saddled by record non-performing assets (NPAs).

screen

This will free the balance sheets of state-owned banks so that they can start lending to corporates and industry to restart private investment cycle.

The ministry said that the move will increase credit deployment of banks by at least Rs 5 lakh crore which will boost the economic growth.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said steps need to be taken to ensure that governance of banks follows the highest standards and there is a need for institutional mechanism to ensure past is not repeated.

“We inherited a very major problem and therefore, we have been involved in finding a solution to that problem,” he said.

Tags: recapitalisation, roadmap, public sector banks, arun jaitley




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple confirms adding new battery monitoring feature in the next iOS 11.3 update

The company is currently facing lawsuits over the slowing down of older iPhones.
 

Boy miraculously survives despite skewer piercing right through his heart

They said that not removing the skewer actually allowed the boy to survive for such a long time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Alia sets tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth at her best friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash few weeks ago.
 

Elari Nanophone C review: All you need, nothing you don't

The moment you take the Nanophone C out of the box, you might mistake it for a remote controller of a car’s audio system. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Philippine's Mount Mayon volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Volcanic ash has darkened the skies over nearby villages in coconut-growing Albay province, where Mayon lies. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rs 80,000 crore PSB recap bonds won't impact fiscal deficit: Finance Ministry

Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore, 2-year road map to strengthen PSBs. (Photo: ANI)

Govt to infuse over Rs 88,000 crore in 20 public banks

Unprecedented Rs 2.1 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan announced in October last year was to be spread over two financial years -- 2017-18 and 2018-19.

West must share benefits of growth with emerging world: Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo: PTI)

Budget to focus on infrastructure not sops: Icra

Last Budget, the FRBM review committee (N.K. Singh Committee) report had indicated a fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent of GDP for FY19.

India shaking off GST roll out woes, but oil price a risk: S&P

GST which unifies over a dozen local taxes, including excise and service tax, was implemented from July 1, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham