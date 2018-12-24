search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

GST standard rate to be fixed between 12-18 pc as revenues increase: Jaitley

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
The GST Council in its last meeting cut rates on 23 items, thereby trimming the 28 per cent slab.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Going forward, as tax revenues significantly increase, India will have GST slabs of 0 per cent, 5 per cent and a standard rate between 12-18 per cent for commonly-used items, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

Luxury and sin goods will, however, continue to be taxed in a higher bracket. In a Facebook post titled ‘Eighteen Months of GST', Jaitley said, of the 1,216 commodities which are used, broadly 183 are taxed at zero rate, 308 at 5 per cent, 178 at 12 per cent and 517 at 18 per cent.

 

“The 28 per cent slab is now a dying slab,” he said.

Currently 28 items, including luxury and sin goods, auto parts, dishwashers, AC and cement remain in the highest slab of 28 per cent.

“With the goods and services tax (GST) transformation completed, we are close to completing the first set of rates of rationalisation i.e. phasing out the 28 per cent slab except in luxury and sin goods,” he said.

A future road map could be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent, he said.

“It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two. Obviously, this will take some reasonable time when the tax will rise significantly. The country should eventually have a GST which will have only slabs of zero, 5 per cent and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception,” Jaitley said.

Stating that only cement and auto parts are items of common use which remain in 28 per cent slab, Jaitley said the next priority will be to transfer cement into a lower slab.

“All other building materials have already been transferred from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and 12 per cent. The sun is setting on the 28 per cent slab,” he added.

The GST Council in its last meeting on Saturday cut rates on 23 items, thereby trimming the 28 per cent slab. Jaitley said the standard rate pre-GST rollout was 31 per cent on a large number of commodities.

“The assessees had only two options – either to pay a high rate of tax or evade it,” he said, adding tax evasion was prevalent to a large extent. India comprised of multiple markets.

“Those who oppressed India with a 31 per cent indirect tax and consistently belittled the GST must seriously introspect. Irresponsible politics and irresponsible economics is only a race to the bottom,” Jaitley added.

...
Tags: gst, arun jaitley, tax revenues, gst council, goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
 

Understand dog's body language for a safer interaction

Psychologists investigating how people perceive and interpret dog's body language found they significantly underestimate and misinterpret way dogs display distress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Regulators can’t work in isolation: FM on spar with RBI, ex-governor Patel

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Working to bring 99 per cent things in sub-18 per cent GST slab: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Demonetisation dragged economic growth down, says Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Transfer of excess reserve may pull down credit rating of RBI: Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo: AP)

India ranks 111 in mobile net speed

With an average fixed download speed of 23 mbps, the country improved by an impressive 50.4 per cent but is still ranked at 65th position.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham