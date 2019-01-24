search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Piyush Goyal to head finmin till Arun Jaitley is back

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Mr Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing medical treatment in the United States.
Piyush Goyal
 Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday  gave railway and coal minister Piyush Goyal “temporary” charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries.

Mr Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing medical treatment in the United States. Mr Goyal will remain in charge of the finance ministry till Mr Jaitley is able to resume work. Mr Jaitley has been designated as a minister without portfolio.

 

Mr Goyal will now present the interim budget next week, which is expected to announce measures to deal with the farm stress. He will retain his present ministries of railways and coal. This is the second time when Mr Goyal has been given the interim charge of the finance ministry in the Modi government.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of  Arun Jaitely, the portfolios of minister of finance and minister of corporate affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios,” said an official statement.

Mr Jaitley had on May 14, 2018, undergone a kidney transplant surgery and was out of the finance ministry for nearly 100-days. During this period, railway and coal minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.

Mr Jaitley was this month named the publicity head of his party BJP’s election team. A Rajya Sabha MP since 2000, Mr Jaitley was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh in March this year. He is also the leader of the House.

...
Tags: piyush goyal, arun jaitley




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Supreme Court sets date for Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul hearing on February 5

After Pandya faced the wrath for his sexist remarks on women alongside Rahul, the duo was further suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pending an inquiry to the matter. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Honor View20 launched with 48MP camera, hole-punch camera, and more

Honor asks you to #SeeTheUnseen with the View20.
 

This Vivo smartphone could break the technology design barrier tomorrow

The Vivo APEX 2019 aka Waterdrop will be finally unveiled at an event on 24 January. (Concept photo: @Venyageskin1)
 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Urbanisation to be big driver of Indian economic growth: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

India's industrial activity likely to remain subdued in near term: report

Factory output as measured in terms of the IIP had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017.

India will surpass China, says Raghuram Rajan

Dr rajan said India will become bigger than China eventually as China would slow down and India would continue to grow.

China economy grows slowest in 29 years

Retail sales growth slowed to nine per cent, down from a 10.2 per cent increase the previous year. In December, sales grew 8.2 per cent.

China's economy slumps to 28 year low to 6.6 per cent in 2018

Total exports fell to USD 221.25 billion in December, down 1.4 per cent from November, and 4.4 per cent from the same month in 2017. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham