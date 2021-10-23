Business Economy 23 Oct 2021 Petrol, diesel price ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 11:00 am IST
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday.

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.

 

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 107.78 and Rs 99.08 respectively in Kolkata and Rs 104.22 and Rs 100.25 respectively in Chennai.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

 

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

...
