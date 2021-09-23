 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo) Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi
 
Business Economy 23 Sep 2021 Pandemic has affecte ...
Business, Economy

Pandemic has affected poor more: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FC BUREAU
Published Sep 23, 2021, 8:11 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 11:34 am IST
Das called for a more inclusive and sustainable growth
The impact of pandemics could be a lot more asymmetric by affecting the vulnerable segments more. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The impact of pandemics could be a lot more asymmetric by affecting the vulnerable segments more. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the Covid-19 pandemic has severely dented inclusivity across countries. Delivering his keynote address at an All-India Management Association (Aima) event, Das called for a more inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said the pandemic has affected the poor and vulnerable more, especially in emerging and developing economies. “Daily wage earners, service and informal sector workers were badly hit. Their employment and income opportunities were curtailed. The lasting damage inflicted by the pandemic on these segments is of serious concern for inclusive growth. In the medium to long-run, both efficiency and equity will greatly matter for sustainable growth and macroeconomic performance.”

 

The impact of pandemics could be a lot more asymmetric by affecting the vulnerable segments more. “The Covid-19 pandemic is no exception. Within countries, contact-intensive service sectors employing a large number of informal, low-skilled and low-wage workers have been hit harder. In several emerging and developing economies, lack of health care access has disproportionately affected the family budget of the poor. Even education which was provided online during the pandemic excluded the low income households due to the lack of requisite skills and resources. Overall, there are evidences across countries that the pandemic may have severely dented inclusivity,” Das said.

 

“As we recover, we must deal with the legacies of the crisis and create conditions for strong, inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Limiting the damage that the crisis inflicted was just the first step; our endeavour should be to ensure durable and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic future,” he said.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), shaktikanta das
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as the Delhi NCR market are the prominent cities. (Photo: AFP/File)

Demand for 3BHK, 4BHK goes up in metro cities

Analysts expect real estate sales to pick up pace in the festive season (Photo: AFP/File)

Realty stocks jump on short covering

China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis could lead to the rupee depreciating to the 75 level against the dollar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chinese risk to Rupee not over yet

The DICGC (Amend-ment) Act, 2021 has come into force with effect from September 1,the RBI said. (Representative Image)

Co-op depositors can now claim up to Rs 5 Lakh from bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Rupee slumps 26 paise to close at 73.87 against US dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.61 against the US dollar.(PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu eyes USD 100 billion exports by 2030, signs MoUs worth Rs 2,120.54 crore

With Rs 1.93 lakh crore exports, Tamil Nadu is the third biggest state in India in exports, and its share in national exports is 8.97 per cent (2020-21), Stalin said. (PTI Photo)

Consumption sectors step up hiring in August

The gems & jewellery industry too is witnessing a surge in exports. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

SBI cuts home loan rate to 6.7%, BoB to 6.75%

With the onset of the festive season, SBI has also waived processing fees on home loans and occupation-linked interest premium. Representational Image. (PTI)

Inflation to stabilise only by FY24: Patra

Speaking at a CII event, Michael Patra, deputy governor at RBI, said core inflation remains sticky even though the headline numbers have moderated since May. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->