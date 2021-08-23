Business Economy 23 Aug 2021 Finance Minister to ...
Business, Economy

Finance Minister to unveil monetisation pipeline today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | FC BUREAU
Published Aug 23, 2021, 3:00 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 6:56 am IST
The plan aims to monetise brownfield infrastructure assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore across sectors
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI file photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: As part of the government's plan for monetising assets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline, or NMP, on Monday. The plan aims to monetise brownfield infrastructure assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore across sectors such as roads, railways, aviation, power, oil & gas and warehousing, with a range of assets to be put on the block for private sector participation.

Announcing the plan, the government think-tank Niti Aayog on Sunday said that the NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's existing infrastructure assets. "Besides providing visibility to investors, it will also serve as a medium-term road map for the asset monetisation initiative of the government," the Aayog said.

 

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid much emphasis on asset monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure. In her Budget speech, Sitha-raman had said that monetising operating public infrastructure assets was a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

Even the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had indicated earlier this month that the government is finalising Rs 6-lakh crore infrastructure assets to be monetised.

The government views asset monetisation as a strategy for the augmentation and maintenance of infrastructure and not just a funding mechanism.

 

...
Tags: national monetisation pipeline, iti aayog, union budget 2021-22, budget speech, public asset management, tuhin kanta pandey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 23 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

The LIC will offer a 20 per cent late fee concession up to Rs 2,000 if the total received premium is up to Rs 1 lakh. (Twitter)

LIC launches special campaign to revive lapsed policies

As per the government notification, the onus of obtaining HUID number is on the manufacturer, and others in the supply chain, including the retailer, need not worry about it. (DC Image)

Small players, goldsmiths resent jewellers strike today

AIIEA said their association is mobilising public opinion against the disastrous policy of privatising public sector insurance industry in particular and public sector institutions at large. — facebook.com

AIIEA meet protests against divestment in LIC

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies. (PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise each



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Gold prices fall to Rs 46,540, Silver rises to Rs 68,390

Globally, gold traded 0.39 per cent lower at USD 1,756.70 an ounce in New York. (AFP Photo)

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index jumps to 55.3 in July

Output rose at a robust pace, with over one-third of companies noting a monthly expansion in production,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Banks queue up to raise billions

Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity. — PTI

RBI targets 5.2 per cent retail inflation for first half of FY22, repo rate unchanged

Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend on the temporal and special progress of southwest monsoon in the 2021 season, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (PTI file photo)

Interest to be charged on late GST payments from September 1

Government has said that interest on delayed payment of goods and services tax (GST) will be charged on net tax liability with effect from September 1. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->