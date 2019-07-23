Business Economy 23 Jul 2019 Govt extends due dat ...
Govt extends due date for filing ITR for 2018-19 by a month till Aug 31

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 8:17 pm IST
There have been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since issuance of TDS statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed.
 The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, the finance ministry said in a statement. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by individuals for financial year 2018-19 by a month till August 31.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities - who do not need to get their accounts audited - were required to file their income tax returns for fiscal 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) by July 31, 2019.

 

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the finance ministry said in a statement.

There have been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed.

Income Tax department had last month extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16 TDS certificate for financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days till July 10.

This left the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file their income tax returns.

...
Tags: taxpayers, income tax returns, itr, tax deducted at source, tds
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


