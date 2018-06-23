search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

ICICI gets new whistleblower complaint on loan accounts amounting Rs 6082 cr

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
ICICI Bank on Friday said it had received complaints about 31 loan accounts from an anonymous complainant.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday said it had received complaints about 31 loan accounts from an anonymous complainant, on which an enquiry was made and interim report was submitted to the regulator.
 Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday said it had received complaints about 31 loan accounts from an anonymous complainant, on which an enquiry was made and interim report was submitted to the regulator.

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday said it had received complaints about 31 loan accounts from an anonymous complainant, on which an enquiry was made and interim report was submitted to the regulator.

"Further actions in this matter are being/ will be taken as directed by the Audit Committee," the bank said in a stock exchange filing. ICICI Bank's CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, who is facing an independent enquiry in connections with loan given to Videocon Group, has decided go on leave till the completion of the inquiry.

 

The bank, in a stock exchange filing, said that in March 2018 it was "made aware" on the complaint which alleged, among other things irregularities in the conduct of some borrower accounts, resulting in incorrect asset classification. The complaint cited 31 loan accounts.

"The complaint was treated as a whistle blower complaint and an enquiry was instituted as per the Whistle Blower Policy of the Bank under the supervision of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, without involvement of the senior management other than Internal Audit," ICICI Bank said.

The statutory auditors were provided periodic updates and their inputs were factored into the enquiry process. The interim report of the enquiry was reviewed in detail by the Audit Committee and statutory auditors, prior to finalisation of the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2018 "The findings in the interim report had no material impact on the financial statements for FY2018. The interim report has also been submitted to the regulator," the private sector lender said.

It further said the loans outstanding were fully classified as non-performing, with provisions made as per applicable norms. These accounts were classified as non-performing between the year ended March 31, 2012 and the year ended March 31, 2017, other than two accounts which were classified by December 31, 2017.

"Thus, all these loans had been classified as non- performing prior to the Bank becoming aware of the complaint," the filing said. The aggregate loans (in the 31 cases) outstanding at March 31, 2018 were Rs 6,082 crore (USD 898 million), about 1.1 per cent of gross loans.

The provision coverage (including prudential/ technical write-offs) was 50 per cent. Further, based on the procedures performed in the enquiry, the allegations relating to incorrect accounting of interest income and NPA recoveries as fees, and overvaluation of security for corporate loans, "were not borne out".

Also, no disclosure on divergence in asset classification and provisioning for NPAs was required to be made by the bank with respect to RBI's annual supervisory process for 2016-17, it added.

Tags: icici bank, chanda kochhar, videocon group, private sector lender, loan accounts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Colombia fan sacked after smuggling alcohol in binoculars during World Cup

Three fans are seen drinking alcohol they smuggled into the Saransk stadium inside fake binoculars.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's heart-warming reason why Prince William is visiting Israel

Alice’s remains were taken from Windsor to the Russian convent of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives. (Photo: AP)
 

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

The animals are currently recovering at the Forest Department's facility and will soon be transferred to an animal orphanage in Pune for rehabilitation.
 

Malaika Arora decodes her yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

ICICI Bank yet to answer Sebi on queries relating to Chanda Kochhar

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said the regulator is yet to receive reply from ICICI Bank on allegations involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar.

ICICI Bank may appoint MD Mallya as its new chairman, says report

India's second-largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank may go ahead with the decision of appointing MD Mallya as the new chairman, as per reports.

Police arrests CEO, director of Bank of Maharashtra over loan frauds

The police arrested chief executive and an executive director of state-run Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday, accusing them of misusing their authority in making loans to a property developer.

WPI inflation rises to 14 month high of 4.43 pc in May on costlier fuel

Inflation in 'fuel and power' basket rose sharply to 11.22 per cent in May from 7.85 per cent in April.

ICICI Bank Board to decide its CEO Chanda Kochhar's fate today

The Board of ICICI Bank will meet on Monday to decide on action to be taken against its CEO Chanda Kochhar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham