Business Economy 22 Mar 2022 India ranks 51st in ...
Business, Economy

India ranks 51st in global list of annual rise in housing prices: Report

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2022, 3:13 pm IST
India has climbed up five spots to the 51st rank in Q4 of 2021 against the 56th rank in Q4 of 2020
Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. (DC File Image)
 Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. (DC File Image)

New Delhi: India ranks 51st in annual appreciation in housing prices with a 2.1 per cent rise in rates during the October-December quarter of the last year, according to property consultant Knight Frank.

In its latest research report titled 'Global House Price Index - Q4 2021,' Knight Frank said that India has climbed up five spots to the 51st rank in Q4 of 2021 against the 56th rank in Q4 of 2020.

 

Turkey witnessed the highest annual price growth rate by 59.6 per cent in the year to Q4 2021, followed by New Zealand (22.6 per cent), Czech Republic (22.1 per cent), Slovakia (22.1 per cent) and Australia (21.8 per cent).

Malaysia, Malta and Morocco markets recorded a decline in housing prices by 0.7 per cent, 3.1 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively, in the year 2021.

Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. The index tracks nominal and real price growth in local currencies. The rankings on the price movement have been accounted basis the nominal price growth change.

 

The average annual price change across 56 countries and territories was recorded at 10.3 per cent, according to the report.

As per the data, housing prices increased by 2 per cent year-on-year in Q1 (January-March) of 2020.

However, prices declined by 1.9 per cent in Q2 of 2020, 2.4 per cent in Q3, 3.6 per cent in Q4, 1.6 per cent in Q1 of 2021 and 0.5 per cent in Q2 of 2021.

After a gap of five quarters, the housing rates increased 0.1 per cent in Q3 of 2021 and 2.1 per cent in Q4 of 2021.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said: "Influenced positively by the pandemic, the recovery in housing prices is a global phenomenon, which was supported by government policy measures and cost inflation in many overseas markets."

 

"In case of India, nominal prices have registered a marginal growth, bucking the negative trend experienced in previous quarters, indicating a similar trend of growth in demand," he added.

With renewed enthusiasm of consumers towards home ownership, competitive house prices and low home loan interest rate, Baijal expects the market momentum to continue.

...
Tags: housing market
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47. (PTI file image)

Fuel price hiked 80 paise a litre after 4 months; LPG up Rs 50

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

FM Sitharaman defends EPFO's decision to cut interest rate

The company will also build a plant manufacturing EV battery on land near its Gujarat plant, while a joint venture—Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India—will construct a vehicle recycling facility at the same site, the statement said. — DC Image

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr in electric vehicles

Dabur India chief financial officer Ankush Jain said inflation remains unabated and is a cause of concern for the second year in a row. — DC Image

FMCG firms mull 10% price hike to ease cost pressures



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FM Sitharaman defends EPFO's decision to cut interest rate

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

GST collection up 18 per cent at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Feb

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

India registers 5.4 per cent economic growth in Q3

As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Inflation breaches RBI band in January

Prices of cereals, eggs and milk products rose in January compared to December, which led to a spike in retail inflation. — Representational image/AP

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->