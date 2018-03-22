search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Chennai-based jeweller defrauds banks of Rs 824 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 12:37 am IST
CBI officers from the Chennai unit will investigate the complaint.
On Wednesday, the CBI registered an FIR against the company and its promoters and searched its office and residential premises in Chennai.
 On Wednesday, the CBI registered an FIR against the company and its promoters and searched its office and residential premises in Chennai.

Chennai: With the storm created by the defrauding of PNB by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi yet to subside, it has emerged now that another jeweler — city-based Kanish Gold — has defrauded banks to the tune of Rs 824.15 crore.

A consortium of public and private sector banks led by the SBI appealed to the CBI in January to take action against the company’s directors and its auditors.
On Wednesday, the CBI registered an FIR against the company and its promoters and searched its office and residential premises in Chennai.

 

The promoters and directors of the Company, Boopesh Kumar Jain and his wife, Neeta Jain are said to be in Maldives. According to CBI sources, the stakeholders have been contacted and asked to cooperate with investigations.

According to the complaint by SBI, KGPL and its directors in collusion with the statutory auditors, had clear criminal intent to cheat and defraud the banks.

“To gain illegal profit, the company has been misrepresenting/falsifying the records and financial statements of the company showing a rosy picture of the company since 2009 for the purpose of availing credit facilities from banks, and thereby committed criminal breach of trust and cheated the lenders,” the complaint stated

The SBI first declared the company’s accounts as fraudulent to the RBI on November 11 last year and soon, other banks in the consortium followed suit, except for three.

“The sign of sickness was first noticed when the company delayed servicing interest for March 2017 in respect of eight member banks. Further, interest was not paid to all member banks for April 2017,” the complaint stated adding that when the consortium members visited the corporate office, factory and showrooms on May 27, 2017, they found that there was no activity.

“On the same day, Boopesh Kumar Jain gave a letter admitting falsification of records since 2009 and removal of stocks secured to the lenders,” the complaint added. A forensic audit followed up and the report confirmed the fears of the lenders.

An audit revealed various discrepancies in the form of overvaluation of stock. The firm had not maintained records for movement of goods.

Tags: nirav modi, kanish gold




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Humanoid Robo Sofiya calls to save the planet

The first ever rationale robot with human traits also called on for the technological revolution to overcome the poverty and for the upliftment of the status of a country like Nepal.
 

Facebook: A community like no other. Should you leave it?

On a day when our virtual friends wrung their virtual hands about whether to leave Facebook, a thoroughly 21st-century conundrum was hammered home: When your community is a big business, and when a company’s business is your community, things can get messy.
 

Child born with three legs has extra limb amputated after 10-hour-long surgery

The baby was diagnosed with pygopagus parasiticus, a birth condition observed in one in a million pregnancies (Photo: YouTube)
 

Noise Wireless Charger review: The 'Slimmest Pocketable' wireless charger

We tested the same on an iPhone 8 and were impressed to see it topping up the battery faster than the supplied charger.
 

Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani had attended an event for Aamir Khan's NGO months ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Banking sector could witness turnaround in FY20: S&P

Recapitalisation of the public sector banking will help the banks make large haircuts on delinquent loans while still meeting the regulatory capital requirements.

Fed likely to raise rates, may upgrade 2018 outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Photo: AFP)

PNB woes spur Goldman Sachs downgrades India's economic growth forecasts

India regained its status as the world’s fastest growing major economy in the October-December quarter, as it grew 7.2 per cent.

Outlook for Indian govt bonds to remain challenging: DBS

Overall, India's financing requirements will keep the rupee vulnerable to rising US rates this year.

India’s GST is the world’s most complex tax, says World Bank

Currently, around 49 countries have a single slab tax structure, while 28 countries use two slabs and there are only five countries, including India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham